Young Campbell River pianist knows her Chopin

Campbell River pianist Kate Choi wins 2018 Ruth Scott Memorial Piano Competition. Kate Choi pictured with piano teacher Shelley Roberts on the left, and adjudicator Anne Wilson-Unger, was among eight participants performing Chopin’s nocturnes, waltzes, mazurkas and her performance of Fantaisie Impromptu.

The Ruth Scott Scholarship funded by her family and friends is administered by the Campbell River Friends of Music. This annual scholarship is a legacy to Scott’s love of Chopin’s music.