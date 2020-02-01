Young artists perform at concert hosted by Fraser Valley Symphony

Pianist Braden Eguia performs Sunday in Abbotsford at a concert hosted by the Fraser Valley Symphony.

The Fraser Valley Symphony presents a “Winter Wonders” concert, featuring the winners of the Young Artist Solo Competition, on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Violinist Annis Lee of Langley will play from the Scottish Fantasy by Bruch.

She started her music studies at age five and has now earned her ARCT in violin performance from the Royal Conservatory of Music.

She has performed as a soloist with the Langley Community Music School Orchestra and the Surrey Youth Orchestra and was featured in a solo recital for students of the International Suzuki Summer Program.

Braden Eguia will perform the Rondo from Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20. He is currently a student at the University of British Columbia, studying piano performance at the UBC School of Music.

Eguia has received his ARCT diploma from the Royal Conservatory of Music and teaches piano in his home studio.

In addition to his accomplishments in piano, Eguia has also received his RCM Grade 8 cello certificate.

Rounding out the program are the Nabucco Overture by Verdi and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

Now in its 36th year, the Fraser Valley Symphony is the premier community orchestra of the region. Lindsay Mellor is the conductor.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $5 for kids 12 and under.

They are available online at fraservalleysymphony.org or in person at King’s Music in Abbotsford and The Pantry Natural Foods in Mission.

Tickets are also sold at the door, if available. Visit the website or call 604-744-9110 for more information.