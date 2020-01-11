Year in review in entertainment: July to December

July

Metal girls at Metalocalypstick

July 4 – Women, girls, and men of all ages showed up to rock the Metalocalypstick Fest in Lone Butte. The fest included two days of live music at the Lone Butte Community Hall, as well as camping, human foosball, and even a hot-sauce eating competition. Kelly Barrett travelled all the way from Australia to perform at the metal fest with her band, who are visiting Canada for the very first time. “This is actually our first international tour. It’s been amazing,” said Barrett, the vocalist and manager of Interitum, formed in 2015.

Family Sunday Funday at Big Rock Ranch

July 11 – Big Rock Ranch held their first annual Family Sunday Funday with great success, welcoming 150 people to their ranch and raising $600 for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) organization in the process. “Big Rock Ranch reached out to me. They were planning this day and offered to donate the proceeds to Big Brothers Big Sisters and I was thrilled that they had reached out, so I’m here to come and help,” said Kira Thomas, a mentoring coordinator with the South Cariboo branch of BBBS.

Canim Lake hold annual Powwow

July 18 – Canim Lake’s Annual Traditional Powwow highlighted the importance of remembering missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. “It offered a chance to heal for other families or people that might have been at the powwow who might have had a family member who went missing, who might not have been found or that has been found,” said Denise Archie, a committee member of the Canim Lake Powwow.

39th Annual Fine Art Show and Sale ready to go

July 25 – Artists were ready to celebrate the reception of the Cariboo Artists’ Guild 39th Annual Fine Art Show and Sale. “The theme is ‘Cast a Shadow’,” said Kathy Crawshay, one of the members. “There are 75 paintings and there are 18 members who are in the show.” Participating artists were allowed to submit up to five pieces of work but had to follow the theme.

August

Metal by the lake

Aug. 1 – Sculptures of deer, bears and other wildlife animals, all made out of metal objects from scrap yards, were visible at 681 Green Lake S Rd. The man behind the metalwork was Will Unruh, an estimator from Abbotsford who spend his free time at his property in Green Lake, roughly a 40-minute drive south of 100 Mile House. “I am in an office all day, so this is my way to get away from all of that and release a week of pressure and stress from my day job,” said Unruh.

South Cariboo Festival promises family fun

Aug. 8 – The third annual South Cariboo Summer Festival was fast-approaching, with plenty of exciting events to look forward to. “We have a great group of Festival Committee members and volunteers that are paramount to the success of the event,” she said, adding that there are many fun things planned for the weekend ahead,” said Robyn Angus, the events coordinator for the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce.

Local artist releases children’s book

Aug. 15 – Local indigenous artist Dorothy Jepp was proud to release her fourth children’s book, Shuswap Village Life on the Fraser River, which contained four life lessons for young people, told with an emphasis on Jepp’s aboriginal heritage. “Once I started writing, I realized that there was something in my brain that’s been dormant all my life,” said Jepp.

Adult craft classes come to South Cariboo

Aug. 22 – A local volunteer decided to offer no-cost or commitment adult crafting classes in the community. Ruth Benson’s Sunshine Recycling Greeting Cards and Calendar Group (Crafting for Adults) was set to meet every Friday. “I want people to gather and have fun, meet new people,” said Benson of her goals for the class. “I just want them to feel like they’re going [back] to school.”

Record attendance at Garlic Festival

Aug. 29 – The 20th Annual South Cariboo Garlic Festival was the biggest one yet, with 3,602 paid adults coming to the event. “[It was] excellent. It was really busy. It was our busiest ever,” said Jeannette McCrea, the event’s organizer. According to her, the attendance saw 504 more people come in than last year. McCrea said the highlights of the festival was the number of new vendors with a variety of shopping and great live entertainment. Around 90 vendors came to the event, selling products such as garlic, vegetables, seasonings, BBQ sauces and artisan products.

September

Eclectica preparing for upcoming season

Sept. 5 – The Eclectica Choir was getting ready to harmonize, make melodies and serenade the South Cariboo for another season and registration was starting soon. They were planning for two shows in the year. The first at the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the 100 Mile Community Hall and the Christmas concert at Martin Exeter Hall. “Every now and then something different will come up,” said Barbara Hooper, conductor for the Eclectica Choir. “For instance, in the past, we have done other performances outside of our two main shows.”

Studio 2 Studio showcases South Cariboo art

Sept. 12 – About 70 people embarked on an artistic adventure throughout the 108 Mile Ranch during the Studio 2 Studio self-guided art tour. The event provided participants with the opportunity to visit artists’ studios at their leisure, tour work-spaces and peruse a wide variety of artistic mediums in the process. 15 artists were featured on the tour, hosted annually by the South Cariboo Health Foundation (SCHF) as a fundraising event. Christine Gallagher greeted guests at the 108 Heritage Site. Having the Studio 2 Studio tour stop at the 108 Heritage Site was an excellent idea, she said. “We’ve had quite a lot of people. This is the first year [it’s] been at the Heritage Site. I think it’s excellent because it benefits the museum because we’re getting a lot of visitors that stop here. People that are coming for the art tour are coming into the museum so it creates a double awareness.”

New Parkside exhibit one of a kind

Sept. 19 – The artwork of Helen Kellington was on display at the Parkside Art Gallery for her solo showcase From Architect to Artist. The body of work explored Kellington’s eye for design in the earlier years of her former career in the architecture and interior design industry. “This exhibit shows how to close the loop, how to live with an idea and bring it full circle – to architect, to artist,” Kellington wrote, in the gallery’s newsletter. Architecture is a series of layers and can be broken down into further layers, siting, context, weather, structure and materials. Each of these layers can be broken down into further layers. The layer that has interested me the most is that part of weather that deals specifically with light – natural, artificial and reflective.”

Missoula Children’s Theatre returns for The Snow Queen

Sept. 26 – For the fourth time, the Missoula Children’s Theatre made its way to 100 Mile House. This time for a performance of The Snow Queen, after only five days of rehearsal with local kids. “It was great. It was amazing, it always is. It’s so impressive that the young people that host come and do this for us and the kids – it’s five days and they’ve got it and they’re done,” said Karen Smith, treasurer for the 100 Mile House Performing Arts Society. About 60 kids from 100 Mile House and surrounding communities were in the play, and Smith said all performances were amazing. She applauded them for learning their lines so fast.

October

Concert raises funds and food

Oct. 3 – A benefit concert at the Hillside Community Church saw plenty of musicians and raised $374 and 250 pounds of food for the local food bank. “I think it went well,” said Alamaz Durand, one of the two organizers. “I am happy with that. Especially in a town that has been hit hard. That is $374 and 250 lbs that they didn’t have. Any little bit helps.” Durand said she received good remarks. “Everyone seemed to really enjoy [it]. There was a lot of variety of musicians and everyone had something that they loved. So they had everything from jazz music to folk music to some pop and original written music, classical; you name it.”

A unique style of art

Oct. 3 – “I find something and put it together,” said Gerry Eve, an artist whose work has been on display in the Wood Art Gallery for about eight months. “I just started probably the last couple of years getting into making more stuff. It’s a hobby. I just see something and put it together. I don’t particularly have a good reason. I like seeing something and what you can do with it.” The “stuff” Eve creates are things such as making lawnmowers into tables and other unique art. His favourite piece of work in the gallery right now is an Iron Horse lawn mower table. “It’s just kind of cool. A lot of them are pretty cool.”

Showcase exhibit captures everyday life

Oct. 10 – Celebrating the country lifestyle with depictions of wildlife and the traditional blue-collar family, Alexandra Verboom’s feature was on display in the Showcase Gallery. “My theme that I’ve been kind of working in for the last while is capturing the moments of everyday life,” she said. “So that includes local wildlife and the everyday country life, so painting the family, traditional stuff like someone hanging clothing on a laundry line to someone trimming hooves.” It was the first time Verboom was featured in the Showcase: “It’s nice to start showing my work and get it out there. It’s been good.”

Booksigning in 100 Mile House

Oct. 17 – Author Carolyn Parks Mintz was holding a book signing at Nuthatch Books in 100 Mile House. Resolve: The Story of the Chelsea Family and a First Nation Community’s Will to Heal by Parks Mintz explores the lives of the Chelsea family and their community. After struggling with their own alcoholism, the Chelseas chose sobriety and then worked to eradicate alcoholism and overcome intergenerational trauma in the community. “It’s been a real learning experience and a very emotional journey for me about all First Nations in general, but particularly this family, that I became close to.”

November

Shirley Gibson-Bull’s art on display

Nov. 7 – Select artwork by 108 Mile-based artist Shirley Gibson-Bull was on display inside the South Cariboo Business Centre. Gibson-Bull’s approach to art was slightly different than most, with a “blind eye” approach, she lets the canvas paint itself. “I do a lot of experimental abstract work,” said Gibson-Bull. “I don’t plan, I play. I will pour ink and move it around.”

Christmas Bazaar ready for holiday season

Nov. 14 – Parkside Art Gallery was looking to be bustling with activity as a result of its 11th Annual Christmas Bazaar. The bazaar acted as a double feature – it was an art exhibit and a market – drawing in artists and crafters from around the South Cariboo. “It’s an opportunity for all of the local artists to display their stuff,” said Susan Kruse, a volunteer at Parkside who contributed to the annual bazaar. “It also allows the public to observe a wide arrange of local work and who knows, perhaps buy a Christmas gift for a friend or family member.”

Handcrafted items at annual Winter Arts and Crafts Fair

Nov. 21 – Residents of the South Cariboo had a chance to pick up some more artsy gifts for their loved ones at the Winter Arts and Crafts. “They are selling handcrafted items,” said Tammie Ozanne organizer and one of the 27 vendors who were expected to be there. “They have to be handcrafted in some way. They have to put their own artistic talent in it and that’s pretty much the number one precursor for our fair.” Sponsored by the 100 Mile House and District Arts Council, the fair was one of their biggest fundraisers and they use the proceeds to go towards three scholarships for Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students who plan to take an arts-related program in post-secondary school.

PSO students gear up for Christmas play

Nov. 28 – Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) students were looking to spread the Christmas cheer by performing a feelgood play to the public in December. The play, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, is a spin-off to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. According to Vincent Collins, the drama teacher at PSO, “It follows the story of Mary Bennet, one of the not-so talked about characters in previous stories of the Bennet family,” said Collins. “It’s a Christmas story and a romantic tale.”

December

Painters brush for local hospice

Dec. 5 – Local painters of all sorts pulled out their brushes for the Butterfly Brushes event. Stroke by stroke, local artist Bobbie Crane led the full room of amateur painters towards their masterpieces. “It was a great night,” said Crane who the Hospice selected to teach the class. “The participants were happy with their paintings when they left, you could see they were glowing.” More than 40 people attended the event at St. Jude’s Hall in 100 Mile, according to Tracey Haddow, the Hospice Palliative Care Society’s executive director. “I was very pleased with the event. People seemed to enjoy the venue and Bobbie,” said Haddow. The event raised about $1,500 for the Hospice.

PSO students perform Christmas play

Dec. 12 – Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Student’s performed an “effortless” debut of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley inside Martin Exeter Hall. “It was the best performance they have done so far,” said Vincent Collins, the drama teacher at PSO. “Some of the students have never been on stage before, it can be very nerve-wracking but I thought they performed effortlessly.”

Christmas Cantata a response to hunger

Dec. 19 – Members of the churches in 100 Mile House got together to form a choir for the Dream a Dream Christmas Season Cantata at the United Church, in aims of raising money for ending global hunger. “I felt it went really well, actually. People really enjoyed seeing a crowd of singers (probably they knew) up there at the front and singing meaningful songs, meaningful words at this time of year,” said Jane Duncan, a member of the choir.

Local elementary schools show off talent

Dec. 26 – Christmas concerts were held at Forest Grove Elementary, Mile 108 Elementary, 100 Mile Elementary, Eliza Archie Memorial School and Horse Lake Elementary. “It was a great concert,” said Ken Lucks, the principal at Mile 108 Elementary. “The students and teachers did an outstanding job as well as the parents showing up to support their kids.”