2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.

Wily Thomas Cromwell explains court politics to Richard Rich in A Man for All Seasons at the Mercury Theatre. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.

Brett Kissel

From locally produced musicals like the Cowichan Musical Society’s Oliver and Duncan Christian School’s Dion and the Belmonts to huge blockbuster acts at Sunfest Country Music Festival, to the familiar but still yummy menu of plays, concerts, dance extravaganzas, and more, every venue has been busy, and there’s surely even better things to come in 2018.