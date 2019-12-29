YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: ‘Aquaman’ actor films new TV series in Harrison Mills

The Observer is taking a look back at some of our top headlines of 2019

From community events to short term rentals and realities about opioids, housing affordability and homelessness, as well as film crews and a cultural hub proposal, there was no shortage of news in Agassiz, Harrison, and surrounding communities this year. In the days leading up to New Year 2020, the Observer is taking a look back at some of these headlines and more.

ORIGINAL STORY: ‘Aquaman’ actor filming new TV series in Harrison Mills

Aquaman was spending a little time on the shores of the Harrison River.

Actor Jason Momoa, best known for his role as Aquaman in the 2018 superhero film by the same name, had been filming his latest television series See in Harrison Mills. Production crews had been in the area around the Kilby historic site since at least the first week of March, and had kept relatively tight-lipped about the series.

See was being produced as a web television series by Apple, described on IMDB as an “epic, world-building drama set in the future.” Momoa was cast in the role of a character named Baba Voss; other actors involved in the series included Christian Camargo (House of Cards, the Twilight saga) and Hera Hilmar (Da Vinci’s Demons, Anna Karenina).

While See had been filming in Harrison Mills, Momoa had been spotted around the Lower Mainland, including the Old Settler Pub in Harrison Hot Springs and the rugby sevens tournament in Vancouver.

See wasn’t the only television show with its sights set on Agassiz scenery. The Republic of Sarah, a television pilot produced by CBS, was also shot in Agassiz in March.

The show took over Pioneer Park on March 25 and 26 as part of the two week shoot for the pilot.

