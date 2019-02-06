Yale Secondary presents Peter Pan musical

Production starts Sunday, Feb. 10 at Abbotsford Arts Centre

Yale Secondary presents its production of the play Peter Pan starting on Sunday, Feb. 10.

JM Barrie’s timeless tale of the boy who refused to grow up is reborn as a musical with a score by Stiles and Drewe and a book by the late Willis Hall.

Peter Pan whisks the Darling family’s children beyond the stars to his island, where there are “no tedious distances between one adventure and the next.”

The production features stage flight and a live orchestra.

Public show times are Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the school or at the door.

RELATED: Yale Secondary leadership students give back

RELATED: Yale Secondary presents The Music Man

Previous story
Maple Ridge author explores death in romantic teen novel
Next story
Featured Nanaimo painter likes to ‘go crazy’ with colour

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joins Columbia Basin Trust board

    (Columbia Basin) - Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors including Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joining the board.

  • District offers help in writing grant proposals

    Available to community groups

  • District pursues new well

    Current infrastructure is aging

  • Cool icicles

    Houston Today photographer, Shiela Pepping captured this cool photo of icicles on her home.

  • Farmers can access up to $300,000 for climate change projects

    Farmers in the Bulkley Nechako region might be able to access thousands of dollars in funding for agricultural projects addressing the effects of climate change.

  • BC Hydro warns customers about scams

    Fraudsters posing as BC Hydro employees were 50 per cent more successful in their attempts to steal money in 2018 than 2017, leaving BC Hydro customers out nearly $45,000.

  • AdventureSmart

    Houston Search and Rescue presented AdventureSmart: Winter Safety to Houston and area schools. The AdventureSmart provides a safety education for every season. They teach age appropriate essentials of outdoor safety and information to help reduce risks and to help prevent accidents. Happy Jacks in Houston gave a donation from their annual Christmas breakfast to help cover the costs of providing each student with a safety kit. The projects include Hug-a-tree and survive, Paddlesmart and Snow safety. (L-R first two photos) Babine Elementary School, Twain Sullivan Elementary School. (Submitted photos)