Yale Secondary presents Peter Pan musical

Yale Secondary presents its production of the play Peter Pan starting on Sunday, Feb. 10.

JM Barrie’s timeless tale of the boy who refused to grow up is reborn as a musical with a score by Stiles and Drewe and a book by the late Willis Hall.

Peter Pan whisks the Darling family’s children beyond the stars to his island, where there are “no tedious distances between one adventure and the next.”

The production features stage flight and a live orchestra.

Public show times are Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the school or at the door.

RELATED: Yale Secondary leadership students give back