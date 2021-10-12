Writers share the spotlight at Oct. 15 Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni

Literary event will take place in person at Char's Landing and via Zoom

Authors Susan Raby-Dunne and Bill Arnott will be the featured readers at Electric Mermaid on Friday, Oct. 15. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Two accomplished writers will join Port Alberni’s monthly literary venue at Char’s Landing.

On Friday, Oct. 15 at 5:45 p.m., Electric Mermaid’s feature readers will be Susan Raby-Dunne and Bill Arnott.

Susan Raby-Dunne is a military historian, composer, veterans’ advocate, First and Second World War battlefield guide, and the author and editor of numerous books including John McCrae: Beyond Flanders Fields; Morrison: The Long-lost Memoir of Canada’s Artillery Commander in the Great War; and Hell Burned Through: The Art and Story of a Lancaster Rear Gunner.

Her musical version of the poem “In Flanders Fields” debuted on CBC radio and internationally in 2006. She is the Canadian representative of the US-based charity Soldier’s Heart. After years of ranching and breeding horses, she now devotes herself to writing.

Bill Arnott is the bestselling author of suspense/thrillers The Gamble Novellas, as well as a book of poetry: Forever Cast in Endless Time. His award-winning memoir, Gone Viking: A Travel Saga, was followed up with Gone Viking II: Beyond Boundaries. He has also written Bill Arnott’s Beat: Road Stories & Writers’ Tips. Bill was granted a Fellowship at London’s Royal Geographical Society.

“These two authors are such accomplished writers, we’re thrilled to have them join us,” said Electric Mermaid creative director Jacqueline Carmichael.

The emcee for the event is Derek Hanebury and the Zoom producer for the event is Charlene Patterson. The event will be conducted live simultaneously on Zoom and at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle Street). Those wishing to join via Zoom can find the link at www.charslanding.com.

There will be a curated open mic, and writers wishing to get the list to read their work for up to five minutes that evening are invited to email Karl Kjorven at electricmermaidreads@gmail.com.

Alberni Valley News