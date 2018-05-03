Wrestlers play dirty tricks in Vernon

It was a Danger Zone of tough fights and dirty tricks in Vernon last weekend.
Invasion Wrestling hosted the Saturday event at the Vernon Recreation Complex, which drew a crowd in support of the Boys and Girls Club and North Okanagan Neurological Association.
The event, which also took place in Rutland, not only provided entertainment but acts as a charity fundraiser.
Started in 2013, the wrestling cards have generated more than $100,000 in donations to local charity groups both in Kelowna and Vernon. Thanks to founders Mike Chisholm and Mike Rizzo.
