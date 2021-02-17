Wranglers and artists team up to raise money

Seventeen pieces of art will be for bid in a secret auction.

Bruce Madu sells some raffle tickets at the 100 Mile Save on Foods with Don Jones to support the 100 Mile Wranglers. While they may not be playing this season, Madu said they’re on track to sell all of the raffle tickets this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are turning to the local art community to help bolster their fundraising efforts.

A dozen artists from the community came together and provided the organization with 17 pieces of art for a secret auction, said Bruce Madu, a director at large with the Wranglers. The auction is slated to start Feb. 22 and run until just before Easter, around April 2 or 3.

Madu commended the artists for their “wonderful support” for the auction. The art pieces will be on display at various supporting businesses throughout 100 Mile House and 70 Mile House. A container will be located beside each painting where bidders can drop off a piece of paper with their names, contact information and bid price.

At the end of the auction, the highest bid in the box will be the winner. Should there be a tie, Madu said they will contact the bidders by phone to see if they want to raise their bids.

“What we’re going to do is a secret bid auction. Rather than a silent auction where you know what the other person is bidding (you won’t know what they bid),” Madu said.

Madu said the organization is in “dire need” of money to help run next season. The Wranglers need about $100,000 to buy sticks and other equipment when the players return to the ice this year. The Wranglers haven’t set a goal as to how much they hope to raise, but Madu expects that based on the quality of pieces they have received, the potential income they could generate for the Wranglers is tremendous.

The artists donating artwork include Bobbie Crane, Melonie Eva Photography, Shirley Gibson-Bull, Katalin Kovacs, Bryan Austerberry, Kathy Crawshay, Dawn Miller, Barb McClusky, Penny Bailey, Leslie Ginther, Susan Kruse and Monika Paterson Photography. Crane, who reached out and organized the artists using her Art Crawl connections, said she wasn’t surprised at all by their willingness to donate to the cause.

“They thought it was a great idea and have been very generous with their donations,” Crane said, adding they are also auctioning an old Robert Bateman painting, donated by Donna Barnett. It had hung in her old MLA’s office.

The 100 Mile and District Arts Council will donate the floor and tabletop easels they use for the Art Crawl so the art can be “displayed really nicely in the venues,” Crane said. She’s hopeful the community will come through for the “Wrangler Nation” and support some local artists at the same time.

“There’s a diverse showing. I’d encourage the public to go to each venue and see the art. There’s pastels, acrylic, oil and photos from two very beautiful photographers,” Crane said. “We have some very exciting work to show and bid on.”

Anyone who wishes to donate more art to the auction can call Madu at 250-395-7700.

The artwork will be displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Rustic Elements, Uptown Brewery, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andres Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press.

The Wranglers will also hold a drive-through barbeque fundraiser on Easter weekend at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“I think we all want to help out the other groups where we can and 100 Mile is known for that to jump in and help out where we can,” he said.

A painting of a Cariboo in a forest covered in snow by Bobbie Crane. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile House)