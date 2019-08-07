World of music to resonate at Errington Hall

Learning for young and old available during Errington Youth World Music Camp

The pounding of the African djembe drums, Latin American rhythms and the uplifting melodies of the marimbas will fill the Errington War Memorial Hall from Aug. 12-16.

Instructors from across the globe will teach children in the Errington Youth World Music Camp how to play a selection of African and Latin American songs, write their own compositions, and develop performance skills. The youth camp, coordinated by Val Dare, is immensely popular and has resulted in the creation of a number of youth performance groups over the years.

After the youth percussionists head home for the day, the Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association will present a series of adult workshops.

On Wednesday, Aug 14, Vancouver-based musician Robin Layne will share his love of Latin percussion and Mexican marimba in two, separate, introductory-level classes. Layne has toured the world as a performing artist and is currently an instructor at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music.

In Latin Percussion 101, 5:30-6:30pm, participants will learn the basics of guiro, congas, clave and use their voices, bodies and instruments to play, sing and move to the music.

In the Mexican Marimba workshop, 6:45-7:45 p.m., learn to play “El Sapo,” a traditional song from the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Rooted in a 12/8 time signature, the song has challenging and simple parts, making it a good learning opportunity for participants of all levels and experiences.

Layne has studied in Chiapas and will share his experiences as well as his adaptation of the Zimbabwean marimba style.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:45 p.m., Congoles performing artist Mapumba Cilombo will instruct a class on African marimba, percussion and voice. Cilombo blends traditional melodies, stories and languages from his native DRC with original inspirations, delivering a rich, African sound with a modern touch.

Workshops are $20 and are open to all levels and experience. There is a reduced cost for signing up for all three workshops.

An exciting addition to this year’s program will be a cultural evening with Sarah Van Borek where she will present her new film, “Matengo Flavour.” Van Borek is a youth world music camp instructor, a former faculty member at Emily Carr University and PhD scholar at Rhodes University, South Africa. The music documentary follows the journey of musician Adeson Nchimbi and his wife Teresa on a journey to improve the quality of life for residents in rural Tanzania through community projects.

Along the way, the film introduces its audience to the Matengo style of music, the joys of African dance and stunning vistas of the Tanzanian landscape.

The film will be shown in its entirety on Monday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Errington Hall. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family and will be sold at the door.

Following the viewing of the film, Van Borek will take questions and talk about the making of the film and the vibrant culture of the people she met through the process. This event is suitable for children twelve and up.

For a complete description of the adult workshops and more information about registration, please visit arrowsmithrecreation.ca/world-music-workshops or contact Kim Longmuir at 250-248-8515 or kimlongmuir@telus.net

— NEWS Staff, submitted