World of Dance live tour comes to Victoria stage

NBC’s smash hit series World of Dance comes to Victoria this fall during the Canadian leg of its third annual tour – The World of Dance Live Tour. This tour will be featuring the best dancers from across all genres incorporating both local and national talent, embarking on a multi-city tour that will bring the excitement and creativity straight from the television show to your town. The tour kicks off in Victoria on Friday Oct. 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The World of Dance Live Tour is a live interpretation of the TV show “World of Dance” NBC’s hit dance competition series.

“We are proud to have the World of Dance Live tour returning to Canada after our sold-out 2018 tour. Join us for a high energy spectacular show designed to get the audience engaged and on their feet,” said founder Dave Gonzalez in a news release.

The World of Dance Live Tour offers breathtaking dance skills which represent the spirit of originality, expression, and dedication. The tour consists of engaging and interactive 90-minute dance showcases which include the hottest stars from the television show as well as online dance icons. The first act announced is NBC World of Dance Season 3 Champions “The Kings” with more to be announced.

The first stop in Canada is at Victoria’s Save On Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 4 before heading to Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Ottawa.

Tickets for the Victoria show go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. available at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone 250-220-7777 or at the at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Box Office.

