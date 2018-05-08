Metamorphosis screens on Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre. Photo submitted.

World Community wraps up spring film series

World Community wraps up the spring film series with Velcrow Ripper and Nova Ami's beautiful new film, Metamorphosis on Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College, Courtenay.

A poem for the planet, Metamorphosis takes the pulse of our earth and bears witness to a moment of profound change: the loss of one world, and the birth of another. The film captures the true scale of the global environmental crisis, a crisis that is also an opportunity for transformation.

“The filmmakers use beautiful images throughout the film, including powerful installations from a variety of artists responding to the difficult issues we are facing,” notes programmer Janet Fairbanks.

“The life cycle of monarch butterflies serves as a metaphor for how we need to change from caterpillars eating everything in sight to a new way of being.”

The filmmakers are optimists even in the middle of the most dire crisis. Metamorphosis carves a path from the present to the future, and offers a bold new vision for humanity and the world.

Velcrow Ripper will join us via Skype for a post-screening discussion. Admission is by donation.

