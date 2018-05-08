World Community wraps up spring film series

World Community wraps up the spring film series with Velcrow Ripper and Nova Ami's beautiful new film, Metamorphosis on Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College, Courtenay.

Metamorphosis screens on Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre. Photo submitted.

A poem for the planet, Metamorphosis takes the pulse of our earth and bears witness to a moment of profound change: the loss of one world, and the birth of another. The film captures the true scale of the global environmental crisis, a crisis that is also an opportunity for transformation.

“The filmmakers use beautiful images throughout the film, including powerful installations from a variety of artists responding to the difficult issues we are facing,” notes programmer Janet Fairbanks.

“The life cycle of monarch butterflies serves as a metaphor for how we need to change from caterpillars eating everything in sight to a new way of being.”

The filmmakers are optimists even in the middle of the most dire crisis. Metamorphosis carves a path from the present to the future, and offers a bold new vision for humanity and the world.

Velcrow Ripper will join us via Skype for a post-screening discussion. Admission is by donation.

FMI: (250) 337- 5412