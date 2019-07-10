Workshop welcomes emerging musicians

Fort Langley Jazz Fest hosts an annual workshop for young and emerging musicians at the Chief Sepass Theatre. (Karen Zukas/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is hosting a jazz education workshop for young and emerging musicians at their second annual festival on Sunday, July 28, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chief Sepass Theatre.

The workshop will feature a panel discussion on the artistic and business side of “life as a professional musician” followed by master class instrument breakouts which includes bass, brass, drums, guitar, piano and vocals.

The workshop ends with an improvisation jam session with all workshop participants and the professional jazz musicians who are conducting the workshop.

“The workshop is a great opportunity for young jazz musicians to perform, be mentored and learn from a stellar line-up of seasoned musicians and instructors,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director for the festival.

“Part of the festival’s mandate is to support youth and emerging talent and this is just one of the ways we’re doing that,” Quinn added. “We also have youth performing at the festival at pop-up performance stages throughout the village and will feature our Rising Young Star award recipient, Julian Borkowski and his quartet on the main stage.”

The jazz education workshop will be led by Juno-nominated jazz bassist, Jodi Proznick and includes Christine Jensen (saxophone), Bill Coon (jazz guitar), Jesse Cahill (jazz drums/percussion), Kristian Alexandrov (jazz piano) and Alisia Lyne (jazz vocals).

Panel discussion topics will include branding and how to market yourself, what is a demo and how to make an album, how to put together an electronic press kit, utilizing funding sources and ongoing skill acquisition.

All levels of jazz instrumentalists and vocalists are welcome. Pre-registration is required at https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/jazz-workshop.

The workshop cost is $20 payable at the door and includes a festival t-shirt and refreshments.

The workshop is funded by Creative BC and supported by the Langley Community Music School, Chief Sepass Theatre and Langley Fine Arts School.

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is held July 26-28.

