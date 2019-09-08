The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk was officially opened at Woodstoke, a music festival put on by the museum over the weekend at the location. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Woodstoke a rockin’ good time at the BC Interior Forestry Museum

The event was also the grand opening of the Riverside Forest Walk

The forest was alive with the sound of music Saturday afternoon at the BC Interior Forestry Museum’s music festival WoodStoke.

The event marked the official opening of their interpretive Riverside Forest Walk.

