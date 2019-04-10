Gili Roskies (from left), Katie Ryerson, Morgan Yamata, Tracey Power (playwright and choreographer) and Kate Dion-Richard are ready to play in Glory, at the Performing Arts Centre April 18. (Western Canada Theatre image)

Women’s hockey scores Okanagan spotlight

Glory takes Performing Arts Centre stage

Western Canada Theatre’s Glory, inspired by the thrilling story of a real-life Canadian championship women’s hockey team of the 1930’s, follows four friends who set out to prove that a woman’s place is on home ice!

Can they fight through the Depression, prejudice, looming tensions in Europe and personal upheaval to forge their own path to glory? Told with electrifying swing dance, Glory captures all the thrills, tension, and triumphs of a great hockey game.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Glory, on Thursday, April 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. Glory is the final show in the 2018/19 Spotlight Theatre Series.

“I had no idea women were playing hockey at such a high level at that time, and I was so amazed by the story of the Preston Rivulettes that I wanted more Canadians to hear it as well,” said Playwright Tracey Power, of her inspiration. “The era was also exciting because swing music and dance are so vibrant and a perfect inspiration for bringing the hockey games to life on stage.”

Power has plenty of experience in combining her playwriting and choreography talents into critically and popular acclaim, such as with Chelsea Hotel, The Songs of Leonard Cohen and Miss Shakespeare. This time she has choreographed action-packed hockey games on stage to upbeat swing dance. WCT Artistic Director James MacDonald returns to direct the two sets of sisters who drive the formation of the Preston Rivulettes, played by Kate Dion-Richard (Helen Schmuck), Gili Roskies (Marm (Margaret) Schmuck), Katie Ryerson (Hilda Ranscombe), and Morgan Yamada (Nellie Ranscombe). Guiding the hockey players through their paths to success is their coach, Herb Fach, played by Kevin Corey, who you may have seen at Caravan Farm Theatre in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Come cheer on your favourite team—the Preston Rivulettes—through all the action, tension and victories of Glory!

Tickets for Glory are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students. Call the Ticket Seller Box Office at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log on line to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.

