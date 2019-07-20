Witness the passion and fire of flamenco in Victoria this July

A guitarist performs as part of the annual Victoria Flamenco Festival in Centennial Square. This year’s event happens July 25-28, with more free events taking place in the Square. Photo by Amity Skala

The passion and rhythm of Flamenco music and dance ignites Victoria in July, during the seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival,hosted and staged by the Flamenco de la Isla Society.

This celebration of a music and dance form most frequently associated with Spain runs July 25-28. It showcases local and national-level dancers, singers and guitarists, each of whom brings their love of this fiery art form to the stage.

The dance is a key part of the art of flamenco, combined with music and rhythms. Photo by Amity Skala

A number of free performances are available to watch, including the siesta time show at Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park on the Friday afternoon (1:30 p.m.). You’ll get invigorated with the powerful lineup of local, regional, aspiring and professional flamenco artists, who will perform at Centennial Square on Friday evening (5 p.m. start), then Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.

Ticketed events include Flamenco Music Night at Hermann’s Jazz Club on Thursday, July 25 (7 p.m.), and the showcase, La Otra Orilla – RITE, on Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at the McPherson Playhouse.

For dancers and others looking to gain a better understanding of the rhythms and movement of flamenco, three workshops led by Myriam Allard happen on July 26 at Dance Victoria, 2750 Quadra St. They include a palmas class (hand clapping) at 5 p.m., an elementary/intermediate dance class workshop at 6:30 p.m. and an intermediate/advanced dance class at 8 p.m.

More information, including ticket price and registration details, can be found at victoriaflamencofestival.com.

