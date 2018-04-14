Winners selected in Arrowsmith FCA juried art exhibit

Parksville painter Jane Cross sits next to her painting, Evening Calm, which one first place in the Arrowsmith chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists’ spring juried art exhibition on Saturday, April 7. The exhibit continues until April 28. — Adam Kveton Photo

The TOSH 10 Gallery was packed with artists and art enthusiasts Saturday, April 7, for the Arrowsmith chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists’ spring juried exhibit reception.

Jurors Martine Gourbault, Susie Cipolla and Tom Shardlow had the difficult task of selecting three winners and three honourable mentions from pieces by 25 artists who took part.

Those were:

– 1st place, Jane Cross for Evening Calm

– 2nd place, Diane Michelin for Fear

– 3rd place, Peggy Burkosky for La Plaza Del Pueblo – Los Ayala

– Honourable mention, Barbra Regamey McDonald for New Guinea Cameo – Lanisha

– Honurable mention, Jacqueline Smith for Tidal Waves

– Honourable mention, Fay St. Marie for Autumn Clouds

The NEWS caught up with Cross immediately after her first place award was announced. She said she was “astounded” by the honour.

Cross focuses on rendering work boats and the B.C. coast. Her acrylic winner featured a small work boat at the end of the day, tied up to a log boom.

“They are having a little rest,” she said.

Cross said she paid special attention to keep details of the boat’s surroundings to a minimum.

“Everything leads you into the boat… there’s no other things distracting you,” she said.

Primarily a watercolour painter perviously, Cross said she’s tried to keep the best of that medium, which can be seen in the watery reflection of the boat in her painting.

With art pieces in the show ranging from abstract to representational, and done in a variety of media, jurors select winners by considering a range of criteria, including composition, line, colour, perspective, shape, light, positive and negative space and more.

There is yet one more award to give in the show — People’s Choice. Members of the public can vote for their favourite piece until April 23.

For more on the show, go to arrowsmithfca.ca/show_info.