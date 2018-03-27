Wine lovers, sip and savour a cornucopia of new tastes at Chilliwack’s Art of Wine Festival

With 25 wineriers, food, and entertainment, this year's Art of Wine Festival is sure to delight

Once again, the Art of Wine Festival will consume the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with fun, flavour, and fantastic wines.

As spring rolls into the Valley, it’s time to get ready for wine-filled afternoons by heading down to the annual Chilliwack Art of Wine Festival. With a sizzling South American theme, this year’s event is sure to get attendees fired up for summer sipping.

Thi year’s event is set to wow with 25 wineries set up to indulge a wine lover’s palate, live entertainment including the Latin salsa band Son De Todos in Rotary Hall, tasty treats scattered throughout the event, and tantalizing artwork in the gallery and embellishing the lobby walls.

After four straight sold-out years, Chilliwack’s Art of Wine Festival is once again extending an invitation to embrace art in our community while enjoying a spectacular night of award-winning wineries, delectable appetizers, and fantastic live entertainment on four stages.

Hosted on Saturday, May 12, the Wine Festival is recognized as a delectable spring highlight by wine lovers, foodies, and anybody else who loves having a great time. And like so many of the wines that will be present, the Festival has more than subtle notes of glamour, luxury, and excitement, and with so many wineres represented, everyone will be able to find a new favourite, whether from the Fraser Valley’s own Maan Farms Estate Winery or Okanagan Fall’s Blasted Church Vineyards, or perhaps one of the wines from South America.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

A selection of Chilliwack’s finest restaurants and caterers will add even more delectability to this event. Clean Plate Catering, Cultivate Café, Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, Hofstede’s, Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen, Simply Savory Catering and Vita Bella Bistro will further entice the taste-buds with delicious wine pairings at booths while platters with tasty treats from The Farm House Natural Cheeses and BeNanna Bakery will be placed about the building.

And for your listening pleasure, there will be a choice of live entertainment on four separate stages for the wine-lovers to take in as they stroll through the festival. Setting the mood in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre is Vancouver based Latin Salsa Band Son De Todos who will play music from Cuba, Colombia, Panamá, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

At the other end of the building, brilliant local pianist Wesley Hawkins creates an enchanting atmosphere in the O’Connor Group Art Gallery. In the North lobby of the Centre Chilliwack’s singer-songwriter Rain Penner August will charm with his guitar while sharing his passion for music; while in the South lobby husband and wife duo Portraits of Us will step onto the stage with their clean and melodic sound complemented by a balance of intricate guitar and vocal arrangements.

And as patrons sip and savour, the night will work towards a thrilling conclusion with the Festival Favourite presentation. Each patron will be given a yellow token to use to vote for their favourite winery. The winery that receives the most votes is recognized on a sensational trophy that will be displayed at The Centre.

There will also be a Silent Auction: the place to be for those that want to take home any number of fabulous items donated by local businesses. Items up for auction include a wine fridge and wine, golf passes, various gift baskets, a lake tour, getaways in both Harrison and Whistler and so much more.

With all the proceeds from this benefit event being used to help fund the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s programming, attending Chilliwack’s Art of Wine Festival is a good deed as well as an indulgence.

Every element of this event, the wineries, the entertainment, the food, and the community spirit, all come together creating an evening that perfectly pairs luxury and creativity—the very best way to embrace patio sipping season.

Tickets are $50 and are available from The Centre Box Office by calling 604.391.SHOW(7469), and online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca. This is a 19+ only event. ID is required.

