Choirs and a brass band joined together in Christmas spirit on Dec. 13

What TubaJohn concert could be complete without a brass band to close out the evening - and of course a few sing along carols to go with? Here the Cariboo Christmas Brass Ensemble blasts out a jolly tune.

video

The pews were packed at the St. Andrews United Church on Dec. 13, for the annual TubaJohn Christmas Concert.

Audience members were treated to Christmas carols and arrangements from four different musical groups: the Cariboo Men’s Choir, Quintet Plus, the Synergy Quartet, and, of course, the Cariboo Christmas Brass Band.

The music and the atmosphere were a delight to behold.

Check out some of the Tribune’s photos from the event: