Wildsight announces Wild Wonders Fall Fundraiser

A photo of a glacial landscape shot by Douglas Noblet, an example of a potential submission for Wildsight's new October event, the Wild Wonders Fall Fundraiser.

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has announced the launch of a new event they’ve partnered with Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to create, the Wild Wonders Fall Fundraiser.

The them of Wild Wonders is centred around honouring and celebrating wild places. Its main gallery will be based out of Centre 64 in Kimberley, which will display all the works of art they choose, both in person and online throughout the3 month of October.

There will also be a silent auction allowing people the chance to take home their favourite piece.

Any artists interested in participating are asked to submit their artwork for review to the Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook Art panel. The selected works then will be put on display in the gallery as well as on the Kimberley Arts website, www.kimberleyarts.com, throughout the entirety of October.

Anyone is welcome to take part in the silent auction. At the end of the month, all silent auction winners will be contacted to come and pick up and pay for the piece of art they won. All proceeds from art sales go towards Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook, to assist them in continuing to providevaluable environmental programs and initiatives to the communities.

Any further questions about the Wild Wonders Fall Fundraiser may be directed to Wildsight’s interim Branch Manager Corrine Highwood who can be reached at 250-427-2535 or kimcran@wildsight.ca

Due to a short time frame for submissions, Wildsight asks that artists submit pre-existing art pieces, using any medium of their choice.

Take a photo of your artwork and write a one page document that includes the title of the piece, an explanation of the piece, a starting bid amount, a short autobiography and a headshot photograph.

Email this document to Highwood. In person art submissions will not be accepted as a precautionary measure due to concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Selected artists will be contacted and sent further instructions. Artists whose submissions were not chosen will also be contacted via email.

Selected submissions will be dropped off at centre 64 at a select date and time that is yet to be announced.

