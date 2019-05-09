Wild Theatre’s Mama Mia! rocks the Key City Theatre

Sophie Sheridan (played by Savanna Fisk) is having a troubled sleep the night before her wedding, in Wild Theatre’s Production of “Mama Mia!,” which opens tonight, Thursday, May 9, and runs through Sunday May 12. See photo gallery below. Photo by Barry Coulter

Mama Mia! caps off Mount Baker Secondary School’s Wild Theatre dramatic season, featuring all sorts of romantic misunderstandings in sunny Greece and the hits songs of ABBA. Which one of Donna Sheridan’s former boyfriends is really her daughter Sophie’s father — and will Sophie’s wedding come off without a hitch, when tempers are so short? Featuring a spectacular ensemble cast, Mama Mia! opens tonight, Thursday, May 9, at the Key City Theatre, and runs through Sunday. Showtimes are 7:30 pm, except for a 2:30 pm matinee on Sunday. starring Savanna Fisk, Aurora Gagnon, Isabella Fiorentino, Georgia Hamilton, Jacob Berry, Austin Dolan, Will Thomson, Ladner Berke, and the great ensemble and chorus. Barry Coulter photos