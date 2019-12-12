Wild Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”

Wild Theatre and Mount Baker Music join forces this week to present "A Christmas Carol," the Charles Dickens classic adapted for the stage.

Cade Hine, as the supernatural Jacob Marley, confronts Alex Hackett’s Ebenezer Scrooge, setting him on the road to redemption, in Mount Baker Secondary School’s production of a Christmas Carol, running through Sunday at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. Photo by Barry Coulter

Scored with songs from the traditional Christmas canon, student musicians form a special orchestra and choir to accompany the actors in this timeless tale.

Featuring Alec Hackett as Ebenezer Scrooge, Carson Thompson as Bob Cratchit, Noah Smith as Fred, Cade Hine as Jacob Marley, Maile Rudrum, Austin Dolin, and Malakai Sam as the Christmas ghosts, Navy Gross as Tiny Tim, and a host of actors helping create the spectacular Christmas production.

Music direction by Evan Bueckert, stage direction by Mary Hamilton, and the set designed by Brian Prather.

“A Christmas Carol” plays at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook December 12 to 14 at 7:30 p.m.. December 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $20, students, seniors, children $15.

(Photos by Christina Blaskovich and Barry Coulter)