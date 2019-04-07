Wild Goose Winery brings the blues to the Okanagan

Crystal Shawanda is one of the artists in the line up for the Vineyard Stage concerts series at the Wild Goose Winery in Okanagan Falls. (Submitted photo)

This summer you can enjoy the beautiful Okanagan with a glass of wine in one hand and the sound of the blues in the air.

The Vineyard Stage concert series is back at the Wild Goose Winery, in Okanagan Falls, with another packed lineup with the best of the blues.

“We’ve always had blues artists. It’s something the owners like, blues music, so the concerts since we’ve started them have featured blues performers,” said Leslie Matheson, the winery’s marketing manager.

This year’s lineup of talent is a cross-section of blues, with old and young artists, and artists from folk and country backgrounds offering their own brand of the blues.

The concert series starts with Canadian native Suzie Vinnick. A three-time Juno nominee, a Canadian Folk Music Award winner, and a 10-time winner of the Maple Blues Award, Vinnick brings her vocals and her guitar to the Vineyard Stage on May 25.

Hector Anchado is a newer artist on the scene. The Nebraskan musician and his band made it to the finals of the Memphis International Blues competition in 2016, and he has been hard at work since then, getting ready to take on the world stage. His first performance in the Okanagan is on June 22.

Crystal Shawanda is no stranger to the stage, with a decade-long career as a country music artist. With her fifth studio album, she has embraced the blues and she brings her experience with her. The Vineyard Stage welcomes the Canadian-born artist back from Nashville on July 27.

Finishing off the concert series is Canadian blues legend, Sue Foley. With a Juno Award, a record 17 Maple Blues Awards, three Trophees de Blues de France and multiple nominations from the Memphis Blues Awards, Foley closes the series with her decades of experience and talent with the blues.

Tickets include the show, the Smoke & Oak buffet dinner and wine from Wild Goose Winery. Tickets can be purchased for individual shows, or in a season pass that covers all four shows. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite.com. For more information, check out the Wild Goose Winery website at wildgoosewinery.com.

