Wild Drama presents “A Christmas Carol” online

The Drama students at Mount Baker Secondary School have had to pull out all the stops by bring their production of “A Christmas Carol” to audiences this year.
The pandemic, and subsequent restrictions placed on public gatherings and performances by the province, have had thrown all sorts of obstacles in the way of the production.
Nevertheless, the classic tale by Charles Dickens, adapted for the stage by MBSS drama instructor Mary Hamilton, has made to the screen, if not the stage. The play was filmed at Fort Steele Heritage Town, and is currently available in video-on-demand, from now until Dec. 24.
You can get tickets to the show here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42235
The tale of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and all the Spirits and iconic characters from one of the world’s favourite stories can never fail to lift spirits and put us into the true spirit of Christmas — even today. But it has been a long haul.
Hamilton said that planning for the show in the summer was wrought with a great deal of uncertainty. “But with the growing capabilities of theatre live-streaming, we felt confident that we could present ‘A Christmas Carol ‘at the Key City Theatre and offer streaming to increase our audience base.”
But in October, it was confirmed that the Key City Theatre would not be available due to renovations.
“We secured Rotary Park as an outdoor venue, with a plan to limit the live audience to 50 and livestream to make the production available to more people,” Hamilton said. “In this phase of preparation, we scaled the production down significantly.”
But on November 20, the province banned public gatherings.
“We then rearranged our vision and considered multiple aspects of Fort Steele Heritage Town as a venue,” Hamilton said. “Because we had scaled the production down so much, we were reluctant to stream from the Wild Horse Theatre as the production elements would be dwarfed by the theatre’s beauty.
“With the help of Connect Church and the staff at Fort Steele, we hatched a plan to film scenes in locations at the Fort.”
The cast:
Scrooge: Jordan Adams
Bob Cratchit/ Mr. Fezziwig: Carson Thompson
Fred: Noah Smith
Business Woman No. 1/Mary: Lola Buch
Business Woman No. 2/Ghost of Christmas Future: Aspen Parker
Caroler/Dic/Topper/Banker: Ethan Englesby
Jacob Marley/Billy Cratchit: Hudson Gross
Ghost of Christmas Past/Catherine/Graveyard Dancer: Cyndel Fisk
Adolescent Scrooge/Joe: Cooper Cursley
Fan: Libby Wilmot
Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Cratchit: Shyre Cupples-Pinchak
Belle/Charwoman/ Graveyard Dancer: Abby Lalach
Guest at Fezziwig’s Party: Abi Aguilar
Peter Cratchit/Fezziwig Party Guest/Banker/Mark: Scott Ogilvie-Burke
Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Present/Tom: Austin Dolan
Guest at Fezziwig’s Party/Mrs. Dilber/Graveyard Dancer: Rachel Wik
Martha Cratchit: Caitlin Mooy
Young Scrooge/Tiny Tim: Navy Gross
Maya Cratchit: Emily Dove
Banker: Finley Cann
Banker: Cheyanne Kneller
Betty/Ignorance and Want: Hannah Frixel
Emily/Caroline: Pyper Standing
Serving Woman: Ashleigh Gilbank
Stage Manager: Tasia Strouzas