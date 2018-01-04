The Creston Valley Branch of Wildsight is hosting the 4th annual Wild and Scenic Film

The Creston Valley Branch of Wildsight is hosting the 4th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival Feb. 3, 2018, at 7:00 pm at the Prince Charles Secondary School auditorium.

13 outdoor and adventure films are featured from humble bumblebees to traversing the Coastal Mountains on skiis—there is something in nature for everyone.

This year, participants will have a chance to win a $200 Mountain Equipment Coop gift certificate Door Prize.

Pay online in advance at www.wildsight.ca and save:

Wildsight members: on-line: $15; $18 at the door

Non-members: online $18; $20 at the door

Under 19- free

$10.00 admission with Wildsight membership.

Below are some of the titles: