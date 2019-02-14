Wild about nature photos: Royal B.C. Museum set to kick off annual exhibition

The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit opens this Friday (Feb. 15) at the Royal B.C. Museum. (Courtesy RBCM)

Amateur or occasional photographers and budding professionals alike look forward every year to the Royal B.C. Museum‘s presentation of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition winners and finalists.

This stunning display of images captured by photographers around the globe, ranging from children and youth to award-winning professionals who spend many hours in the field, is always a favourite with local visitors to the museum.

The exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, England, opens to the public on Friday (Feb. 15) and runs through March 24.

Now in its 54th year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition showcases outstanding nature photography. At the museum, each photo is presented in a backlit display with a caption detailing the story behind the image.

From heartwarming illustrations of animals in the wild to graphic images of the food chain at work or devastation of habitat and species caused by human encroachment, the photos evoke a wide range of emotions but are all captivating and thought-provoking.

Tickets are included in general admission to the museum. To purchase online visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca or buy them at the ticket counter.

