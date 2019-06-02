Wide variety of acts lined up for Wine Wednesdays at 40 Knots Winery this summer

The Jilli Martini Trio, featuring Jilli Martini (centre), and a mother and son dynamic, Katrina and Farley Mifsud, will play the next Wine Wednesday, June 5 at 40 KNots Winery.

Wine Wednesdays are back, at 40 Knots Winery.

Enjoy award-winning estate wines and locally crafted beer, while feasting on local cuisine created by the talented chef Alain Chabot of Chez Vous. Among the vines and the fresh sea air, the seriously talented local entertainers take stage.

“Comox Valley is abundant with beautifully crafted natural wines and beers, clean local foods, and a huge population of artists. We provide our vineyard terrace for guests to celebrate and enjoy what Comox Valley has to offer,” said Brenda Hetman-Craig, owner of 40 Knots Winery.

Chef Alain will be pairing his amazing dishes to the wine and music. Each date will feature “drool-worthy” fare created from locally sourced foods, some of which the chef grows himself.

Musical lineup:

• Jilli Martini with Kay and Farley classic – rock and folk – June 5

• Luke Blu Guthrie – country rock and blues – June 26

• Cafe Ole – Nuevo-Flamenco, Latin-jazz – July 3

• Richard Spencer & Ralph Barrat – 50s retro rock – July 10

• Soprano opera singer Eve Daniell with pianist Rykie Avenant – July 17

• Simon Kempston – Scottish songwriter and guitarist – July 31

• Easy Street with Annie and Dave – ’40s to jazzy fun covers – Aug. 21

• Eli Williams as Elvis – Sept. 4

“Wine Wednesdays are hugely popular so we recommend booking in advance,” said Hetman-Craig. To book a seat or table, go to 40knotswinery.com