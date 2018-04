Artsphere's enthusiastic and popular artists are presenting their works on the theme Whole in One at The Sannd Trap Bar 'n Grill at the Comox Golf course until May 30.

A glorious celebration of colour, the paintings range from scenery to the cosmos and from bears to golfers.

The inherent energy in the art conveys the artists’ creative passion and joy.