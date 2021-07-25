White Rock ceramics show to feature work by 30 artists

Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza offers everything from functional to whimsical pieces

The Semiahmoo Potters and the Fraser Valley Potters Guild are once again joining forces for a show and sale of both decorative and functional work, to be held at the the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza for the month of August. Contributed photo

“Connecting communities with clay” will be the theme when some 30 local artisans – members of the Semiahmoo Potters and Fraser Valley Potters Guild – join forces for a new show for the month of August at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza, 15140 North Bluff Rd. (16 Avenue).

A wide variety of handcrafted functional, sculptural and whimsical ceramics will be featured, Semiahmoo Potters’ member and event publicist Diane Petersen said.

The show begins Sunday, Aug. 1, and closes Saturday, Aug. 28.,

“The City of White Rock’s vision to continue pop-ups promotes our community beyond the scope of its artists,” Petersen noted.

“We’re grateful to be a part of that, and thrilled to be following the gallery’s 2021 inaugural show, The Art of Colour, featuring Karen Kroeker (fabric art), Jacquie Alexander (jewelry) and Caroline Baasch (painting) – which has been there throughout July.”

Having potters from two large organizations contributing to the show allows for a constant flow of new creations as pieces sell, Petersen said, and for many participants to have a hand in making the month-long event successful.

“We look forward to safely re-connecting with the public, and sharing what we’ve been crafting,” she added. “It’s rewarding to have people in our community stop by and then come back again.”

There’s an added benefit to the community from having a such a rich resource of creative artists, Petersen said.

“Because both the guild and the Semiahmoo Potters have many interested supporters in the Lower Mainland, our pop-up events also draw many visitors to the Peninsula,” she said.

“They come to our show, (but also) shop in local businesses, and dine in local restaurants.”

Opening hours for the gallery during the ceramics show will be Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

