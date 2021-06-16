Popular event/party band March Hare will appear in an online streamed performance Friday (June 18) featuring their salute to music of the `60s and `70s as part of BEC Entertainment’s Grand Summer Virtual Concert series. (Contributed photo)

White Rock-based BEC Entertainment continues Friday-night virtual concerts

March Hare and California Surf Incorporated featured

White Rock-based BEC Entertainment has two new Friday night streaming music shows coming up for home viewers as part of its Grand Summer Virtual Concert series.

This Friday (June 18), at 8 p.m., featured artists will be Dan Hare’s popular local event band March Hare playing its tribute to the favourite hits from the ’60s and ’70s.

And on Friday, June 25, at 8 p.m., it’s the turn of California Surf Incorporated, featuring longtime former Beach Boys members Bobby Figueroa and Ed Carter.

In addition to playing most of the Beach Boys’ hits, Figueroa and Carter will also intersperse personal memories of life with the legendary super-group with the music.

To buy tickets, visit onviva.live

A donation of $1 will be made to Music Heals for every $10 pay-per-view ticket purchased. To find out more about the charity’s support for access to music therapy programs in local communities, visit musicheals.ca

Peace Arch News

Previous story
Penticton to get outdoor ice rink this winter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • 550 trees planted in Houston through A Rocha

    Houston Christian School students and volunteers help with the tree planting

  • CNC graduation for Burns Lake students

    College of New Caledonia's (CNC) Burns Lake campus had two students graduating this year — Stacey Bergen, who completed the Bookkeeping Certificate program, and Dustyn Standbridge, who is receiving her Kinesiology Diploma. Both the students came by the campus last Monday to pick up their caps, gowns, got their photos taken and the college staff showered the duo with congratulatory songs and cheers. (Naomi Wetsergard photo/Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

    Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce's community market, which has received the official farmer's market designation this year, held its first market last Friday. Kr Designs, FiftyFourthNorth Supply, Ann Martens Baking, Shirley Barkman Baking, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Burns Lake Chamber, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Bald Hill Nursery and The Table Guy particpated in the first market. The market will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August. This year, the chamber will also be hosting a Canada Day market on Thursday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre getting upgrades

    The Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre is undergoing massive renovations. This project undertaken by Lake Babine Nation, is being done as the last time the centre had renovations was in 1999 and it has been due for upgrades. "We are putting on a new metal roof, hardie board and cedar sidings, new windows, installing new LED lighting, cleaned out the parking lot storm drain, painting the inside, installing new flooring and heating system," said Rick Dobbs. The renovations are expected to complete by mid-August. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Retirement of longtime paramedics worries Houston community

    "No loss of service," assures BC Emergency Health Services

  • Lakes District Secondary school students exploring the great outdoors

    Students of Lakes District Secondary School have been working hard outdoors on the trails as part of their Project Trails program as well as learning to canoe.

  • Esso station developer had eyes on Houston for some time

    Expects to open for business in April 2022