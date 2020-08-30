White Rock band releases tribute tune for Dr. Bonnie Henry

A White Rock-based band released a new tune that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry might tap her foot to.

The tribute, which includes a full-length music video by the newly formed The Colony Farm Band, is a playful twist on The Beatles song Doctor Robert.

“My friends and I are stuck at home, Dr. Bonnie,” the song begins. “It’s been so long, I’m so alone, Dr. Bonnie. Well she always has a plan, she helps you understand, she does everything she can, Dr. Bonnie.”

Colony Farm – comprised of Brei Rakoczy (vocals/percussion), Wes Sheppard (vocals/guitar), Kylan Prince (bass/vocals), Shaun Arthurs (guitar/vocals), and Jacob Pippus (drums) – released the song last month along with their debut album.

“The Dr. Bonnie Song is a Twisted Tune style cover of The Beatles – Dr. Robert,” Rakoczy emailed Peace Arch News. “Done as a tribute to Dr. Bonnie for all she has done for B.C. during COVID-19. Shaun introduced the idea and we quickly started recording and planning the video. We hope that our music is something everyone can enjoy!”

Rakoczy said the band had an interesting start due to COVID-19.

“Early in the year we had to cancel all rehearsals and shows which ruined our debut CD release plans. But now that we’ve been able to get back into the studio together, we are taking the opportunity to work on the next album,” Rakoczy wrote. “Hopefully COVID-19 will pass and Rock and Roll shows will be safe once again.”

The Colony Farm Band can be found on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

Peace Arch News