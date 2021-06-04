White Rock author pens trilogy of historic mystery novels during pandemic

'I'm happy to have lifted minds off the COVID dreariness,' says Valerie Fletcher Adolph

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, White Rock author Valerie Fletcher Adolph (top left) wrote a trilogy of mystery novels set in post-Second World War England. (Contributed photos)

In an effort to brighten spirits and “take the edge off the loneliness” felt by so many people during the months-long COVID-19 pandemic, a White Rock author has penned what she calls a “pandemic trilogy” of mystery novels.

Valerie Fletcher Adolph’s prolific work over the past year has resulted in three books – Death and the Dear Doctor, Miss Harriet’s Wedding and The Probable Son. All three are described by Adolph as “light, humorous reading” and are set in Yorkshire, England immediately after the end of the Second World War.

The books feature the characters, Alice, described as a reluctant heiress, and her assistant, Trudy, who is escaping an abusive marriage. Together, the pair aim to “maintain peace in the Avalon Hotel” – a dwelling that features such characters at Col. Starr, Fay – who is a “frequent fainter” – and Calvin Hunt, who “tries to annoy everyone.”

All three books are available on Amazon, with Adolph noting that “judging by the enthusiastic reviews” they’ve been well-received thus far.

“The characters in these novels have taken on a life of their own,” she said.

“Readers speak of them as if they are friends. I’m happy to have lifted minds off the COVID dreariness and brought them to a lighter place.”

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News