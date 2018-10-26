Where to get your Halloween thrills in Penticton

Here's an ongoing list of all the spooktacular events happening in and around the city

Wondering where you can get a scare in Penticton this Halloween? The Penticton Western News has you covered with this ongoing list of upcoming events:

Oct. 26-27

Get your spook on at the Screamers Haunted House at 2582 Cornwall Dr. is open from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights. Donations to the food bank will be accepted.

Oct. 26-28

Grab your kids and get ready for the ultimate spooky experience at the Princess Margaret Secondary School’s annual Haunted House. This student-run event is the school’s largest fundraiser and is sure to be a hit with your whole family. Attendees are warned that due to the use of lighting and sound effects, those that suffer from epilepsy could be at risk. A family-friendly movie will be playing in the school for those that don’t want to enter the Haunted House, and there will also be games and sweet treats for attendees. Ticket prices are kids under 10 $3, $5 for students (11 to 18 years old) and $8 for adults and seniors. The event times are 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

Oct. 27 – 28

Take a ride on the Kettle Valley Terror Train from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (family friendly) and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. (mature audience) at the Prairie Valley Train Station. Costumes are encouraged and the riders are in for a nightmare! Adult tickets are $28, senior tickets are $26, youth over 12 are $23 and children 3 to 12 years are $19.

Oct. 27

You can shriek with laughter at the Halloween Improv night at the Barley Mill Pub, located at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd. Tickets for this adults-only event will be available at the bar in advance. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the Peach Gravy Theatre Co-op will be taking the stage shortly after.

Take in a spooktacular dinner and a show at Get Bent’s Haunted Halloween. The event will feature a creepy-themed dinner, candy bar, door prizes, and live entertainment by Get Bent dancers! Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Nest and Nectar, with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at Get Bent Dance.

The House is a-Rocking Halloween Bash at the Orchard House (157 Orchard Ave.) featuring the Yard Katz. Dress up in your Halloween duds and dance the night away to your favourite classic rock and bluestunes. Prizes awarded for best costume. Event is from 8 p.m. to midnight. Entry is $20 per person.

A Haunting at the Lakeside takes place at the Barking Parrot. Costume contest starts at 11 p.m. Theme is good versus evil. Must be 19 years or older to attend. $10 cover.

Oct. 28

Stop by Gyro Park at 1 p.m. and prepared to be overwhelmed with cuteness at Pug-O-Ween. Featuring a pug meet-and-greet and a costume contest, the event will be accepting donations for the Penticton BCSPCA.

Oct. 31

One event you may not want to scream at is the Barley Mill Pub’s Scare-eoke evening. This adults-only event features free admission with the opportunity for attendees to spin the wheel and sing a ghostly tune starting at 8 p.m. There will be drinks and wings on special that evening as well as a costume contest.

It’s going to be a monster mash at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos during the Halloween Monster’s Ball. The event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m., will feature music, dancing, games, prizes and candy! Pumpkins from the carving and decorating contest will be on display with winners being announced at 7 p.m.

The Screamers Haunted House at 2582 Cornwall Dr. returns for one more nightmare evening from 6 to 11 p.m. Donations to the food bank accepted.

It isn’t all scares this Halloween, make sure you get your fair share of candy at the Penticton Church of Nazarene’s Trunk of Treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This free, outdoor event features a hot dog barbecue, decorated cars, hot chocolate, and kids activities.

Nov. 2

Don’t be singing the “boos” just because Halloween has passed – TIME Winery and Kitchen will be hosting a post-Halloween Mash Up. Music will be provided by JZ ZAWA featuring DJ GWIL. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. and will include food and drink specials. There will also be prizes up for grabs for the best costumes. Tickets are $10 each and are available at TIME Winery or online.

