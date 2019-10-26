Where to get your fill of Halloween chills in Penticton

From haunted houses to movies to parties, there's something for everyone

Turned into a grinning pumpkin, even the Peach is getting into the Halloween Spirit. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

Are you looking to get your spook on early? There are plenty of Halloween events going on ahead of the 31st in Penticton. Even the Peach is getting into the spirit of the season and turned into a grinning pumpkin.

Running until Halloween, the Ghost Life haunted house next to the S.S. Sicamous is open from noon until 11 p.m., with admittance after 7 p.m. limited to ages 16 and older. Partial proceeds go to support the S.S. Sicamous Museum and Heritage Park.

Oct. 26:

Penticton rock band Sugar Punch is hosting a Halloween Bash at the Elks Lodge Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets for the night are $10, and include an all-you-can-eat Oktoberfest meal. Party-goers are invited to dig out their costumes and come dressed up for a ghoulishly good time.

The Naramata Pub & Grill has their own party starting at 9 p.m. The Roland Allen Trio will be playing live music through the night, and there are prizes for the best costumes for men, women, couples, and groups.

The Haunting at the Lakeside returns to the Barking Parrot starting at 5 p.m. This year’s theme for the costume contest is haunted fairy-tale. Music is provided by DJ Flashy G starting from 9 p.m. and a $9 cover applies to the party.

The Copper Mug wants Oogie Boogie down for their Halloween Howl Diva Dance Party. Starting at 7 p.m., come in your best costume and hit the dance-floor with the stars. Prizes for the best single, couple, and group costumes are up for grabs.

Oct 27:

The Penticton Speedway closes its 50th season with the annual Halloween race. Fans are invited to come in costume, and they won’t be the only ones; the drivers will be getting into the spirit as well with their cars all costumed up as dogs, ghosts, and more.

All of the usual races are set to run, featuring Hornets, Street Stock, and Hit-to-Pass. The day ends with the Eve of Destruction race, where the Hit-to-Pass goes to a higher level and they add trailers to the mix.

The race starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Oct. 28:

Cannery Brewing in Penticton is hosting a Halloween movie night again this year, with a pair of family-friendly flicks to start the evening before the more frightening fare. Popcorn and snack proceeds go to support the OSNS.

All of the movies will be screened in the brewery section, not the taproom, and will begin with Toy Story of Terror at 6 p.m. on Monday. It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will start at 6:30 p.m. and at 7:15, the original 1978 Halloween finishes the night.

Oct. 31:

It’s a Halloween Blacklight Party at the Brexit Pub. The best costume of the night can win a $100 gift certificate. The party starts at 8 p.m. when the DJ starts spinning out the tunes, and the pumpkin spice cocktail specials are available all night.

