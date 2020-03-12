What’s happening North Delta: week of March 12

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

• 5th Annual FVRL Teen Creativity Contest: Now through April 12; Teens! How creative can you get? Show us your creative writing, display your artistic skills, build a robot, write a song, loop a video… it can be anything you put your mind to. Two grand prizes of a $100 Visa gift card and four runner-up prizes of a $50 Visa gift card will be awarded. The contest is open to teens who live, work or attend school in a community served by Fraser Valley Regional Libraries, including Delta. Applicants must be 12-18 years old at the beginning or end of the contest period (March 2 to April 12). Teens do not need a library card to participate and can submit as many entries as they want, including collaborative projects. Visit fvrl.bc.ca to enter.

• Free Parent Workshop — Preparing for Kindergarten (North Delta): March 12, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82nd Ave.; This workshop is presented by the Delta School District’s learning services branch. Explore the skills and abilities that will help your child have a successful start to school, and learn strategies to make the transition as smooth as possible. We will share how kindergarten looks in today’s schools, and practical ideas to help families prepare for the first day. Schedule as follows: 6:30-7 p.m. — community and school resource expo, 7-9 p.m. — parent workshop, 9-9:30 p.m. — opportunity for individual Q&As. Although there is no cost for the workshop, pre-registration is requested at 604-940-5550 or at connect37.deltasd.bc.ca (course # FAM001).

• Understanding Your Shy Dog: March 13, 6:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Are there times when your dog is shy or fearful? This free session by Bonnie Hartney of Ocean Park Dog Training includes lots of tips to help you with a shy or fearful dog. Learn how to use rewards to build confidence and change your dog’s emotions. Improve your understanding of dog body language to recognize when your dog needs support. To sign up, call 604-940-7111 or email dcas@delta.ca.

• Emily Carr — Small Wonders: March 14, 2 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; Free-spirited Emily runs afoul of her father’s strict English ways in a lively, funny, and touching musical about this wonder-filled girl. Embracing her passions will put her at odds with straight-laced Victoria, but Millie’s irrepressible love for nature, art, and animals will shape the course of her life. Presented by the Canadiana Musical Theatre Company and the City of Delta. Tickets are $10 for children, $12 for seniors/students, and $15 for adults pre-sale ($18 adult at the door). Call 604-943-9437 or head to deltareg.ca to purchase.

COMING UP

• Walks ‘n’ Wags Pet First Aid: March 21, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; This class is presented by First Aid “Fur” Pets, who teach the comprehensive pet first aid course for cats and dogs to anyone involved in their care and protection. Please note there is a registration fee for this class. More information on the class and how to register can be found at firstaidfurpets.com.

• Pet First Aid: March 21, 12 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by First Aid “Fur” Pets Preventative Care Centre. Registration is required and space is limited. Must have a valid dog licence to attend — priority enrollment given to Delta residents. Contact the shelter to learn more about this free class by calling 604-946-7111.

• Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society Guided Tour: March 21, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave., North Delta; OWL’s primary goal is to rehabilitate and release sick, injured or orphaned raptors. However, there are some instances when a bird suffers a permanent injury which makes it unable to survive in the wild, and it adjusts well to human contact. These birds are given another chance to help their species by becoming educational ambassadors, helping to educate the public about raptors and environmental conservation, or by becoming foster parents to orphaned babies and companions to other raptors going through OWL’s facility. The bus will leave Kennedy Seniors’ Centre at noon and arrive at OWL’s facility at around 1 p.m.. The bus will then leave OWL at 2 p.m. and return to Kennedy at about 3 p.m. Cost is $13. To sign up, visit the Kennedy’s customer service desk or call 604-594-2717.

• Spring Break Virtual Reality: March 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Experience the thrill of virtual reality (VR) at the library this spring break. VR is an immersive computer-generated, three-dimensional interactive environment. Beginning March 4, you can register for one of 16 15-minute opportunities to don the HTC VIVE goggles and let the real world wash away. You can try out a mix of virtual games as well as educational experiences. This program is intended for those ages 10 and up, or over 48″ tall. Registration is required — visit the events page at fvrl.ca. Please note: only one participant can use the VR at a time, and participants must read and sign a waiver before their VT session. (Parents/guardians must sign the waiver for minors.) Participants play at their own risk.

• Fashion Show & Refreshments: March 24, 1:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave., North Delta; Kennedy welcomes Rack Fashions — offering moderately priced, current, comfortable women’s fashions and accessories. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, focusing on women over 40. Other than the clothes modelled by our own Kennedy members, a wide variety of clothing will be available for sale that day. Debit and major credit cards are accepted. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., with cake and refreshments served at 2 p.m. and the fashion show will follow. Tickets cost $3 and are available at the Kennedy’s customer service desk or call 604-594-2717.

• Seven Wonders of the World Green Screen Photo Booth: March 26, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Visit the Seven Wonders of the World just by stepping into your local library. Stop by our green screen photo booth and pose for a picture on your own, with your family or with some friends, and pick one of the Seven Wonders of the World as a backdrop. Staff will email you a copy of the photo that same day.

• Barry J Brady presents The Yukon: March 26, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave., North Delta; Kennedy’s photography interest group is pleased to host “Barry J Brady presents The Yukon.” Entry costs $5 for guests, members by punch card, and refreshments will be available for $1.

• Free Compost Week: March 28 to April 5; Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Each year, Delta residents are invited to pick up one cubic metre (pickup truck-sized load) of compost for free from the Vancouver Landfill. Proof of residency (e.g. driver’s licence, vehicle registration, property tax notice or utility bill) is required. For directions and hours of operation, visit the vancouver.ca/home-property-development/landfill.aspx.

• North Delta Rotary Starfish Backpack Program Fundraiser: March 29, 5 p.m.; The Sundowner Pub, 11970 64th Ave., North Delta; Join us for a fun night out complete with a delicious dinner and beverage, as well as 50/50 draws, a toonie toss and small silent auction. For $25 you will receive a home-cooked roast beef dinner (there is an option for a veggie stir fry) and a sleeve of Canadian, a hi-ball or six-ounce glass of wine. This event will help us feed hungry children in Delta on the weekends throughout the school year. On a weekly basis, Rotary provides backpacks of food to 65 students and their siblings, for a total of 140 children, at nine of North Delta’s elementary schools. And unfortunately, the need for the program is growing every year. Get your tickets and more event info at facebook.com/events/676357403129221.

• Beyond Words — Positive Proactive Communication Styles for Engaging People with Dementia: March 31, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave., North Delta; This workshop will provide practical instruction for anyone looking to increase their skill set and success when interacting with a person living with dementia. Attend and equip yourself with skills and knowledge to learn and understand how a person living with dementia may perceive other people and their environment. To sign up, visit the Kennedy’s customer service desk or call 604-594-2717.

• Canadian Federation of University Women North Delta/Surrey Book Sale: April 2-4; Scottsdale Centre, 7031 Scott Rd., North Delta; Canadian Federation of University Women North Delta/Surrey chapter is holding its annual book sale to raise funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta secondary schools (Delview, Burnsview, North Delta, Sands, and Seaquam) and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books will be donated to “Write to Read,” which provides books for First Nations communities, and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about the club, contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

• Elder Storytelling Club: April 7, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave., North Delta; The Kennedy is pleased to host Elder Storytelling Club on Tuesday, April 7. Come join us to learn from other people’s stories, tell your own tales and develop your storytelling skills! Light refreshments and snacks will be provided. Pre-register at the centre’s customer service desk or call 604-594-2717.

• 28th Annual Earth Day Pilgrimage to Burns Bog: April 19, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Nature Reserve, 10389 Nordel Ct., North Delta; On Sunday, April 19, the Burns Bog Conservation Society will be holding its 28th Annual Earth Day Pilgrimage to Burns Bog. More details to come…

• Delta in the 1920s Car Rally: April 25, 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Enjoy the thrill of being on a car rally team while exploring some local Delta history, as Delta Stageworks Theatre Society presents the Delta in the 1920s Car Rally, co-hosted by the Delta Heritage Society. Rally teams will follow historical clues down the back roads of Delta to find places and events that happened 100 years ago. The rally winds up back at Harris Barn on historic Arthur Drive, where teams will enjoy a light buffet meal, a wine and local craft beer bar, prizes and local entertainment. Proceeds from this fundraising event go to support the non-profit Delta Stageworks Theatre Society’s historical re-enactment of life in Delta during the 1920s. Team entry (3-4 people) costs $125 plus taxes and fees, and single-seat entry costs $32 plus taxes and fees. For more info, head to deltastageworks.ca or email deltastageworks@gmail.com. Register for the event online at eventbrite.com/e/delta-in-the-1920s-car-rally-tickets-93419146181.

• The Music Man Jr.: April 29 to May 3; Genesis Theatre, 5005 45th Ave., Ladner; Based on Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy, The Music Man Jr. features some of musical theatre’s most iconic songs and a story filled with wit, warmth and good old-fashioned romance. The Music Man JR. is family entertainment at its best — a bold, brassy show that will have the whole town atwitter! Tickets cost $25. For tickets, show times and cast info, head to deltayouththeatre.com or call 604-417-7748.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Maker Mondays: Second and fourth Mondays of the month, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Maker Mondays is back by popular demand. Get your creative juices flowing and design, build, play, repeat. Activities vary and are suitable for ages 6 to 12. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. All parents are encouraged to stay and participate with their kid(s). No registration is required.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Kennedy Seniors’ Choir: Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Janette Sobkowicz, choirmaster with a bachelor’s of music degree and 20 years of experience teaching music and conducting choirs, starts the newest program at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Join Janette and seniors from the centre in singing and socializing. For more information please call 604-594-2717 or visit the centre’s customer service desk. Please note: this drop-in activity requires a punch pass.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Tuesdays and Fridays) and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Sundays); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C. Service available March 24, April 7 and 21.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82nd Ave., North Delta; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders. Contact Gilles at 778-872-8069 for more info.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $10 per session, including coffee and snacks. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays until April 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive free group for bereaved adults to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and learn to navigate your grief process. Contact the Centre at 604-948-0660 for more info or to register.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Restorative Yoga for People Living with Cancer: Thursdays until April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Join this free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Ukulele Fun 4 Kids: First Monday of the month, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Kids aged 6-12 are invited to Ukulele Fun 4 Kids. Learn how to play acoustic ukulele after school. Ukuleles will be provided, but bring your own if you have one.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Tech Savvy Seniors: First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library;Are you an older adult struggling with digital illiteracy? Now’s your chance to learn a necessary and important skill in today’s world! Become a Tech Savvy Senior by gaining basic computer use knowledge with some common tools. Program will cover a different topic each month, including Your Digital Library — What FVRL Offers Online (April 4). Space is limited to eight participants per session. Call the George Mackie Library at 604-594-8155 to register for one or multiple dates.

• Picture Book Club: Second Monday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us for a special preschool book club. We will read a picture book, sing songs and rhymes, and complete fun activities based on the story. For preschool aged-children and their families. Space is limited. Please register online at fvrl.ca.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Cubetto Storytime: Third Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; The little ones can get into the action with Cubetto Storytime. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids aged 3-6 can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. There are no screens to stare at and no reading to do. Join Cubetto for a fun, hands-on storytime.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Preschool Science Storytime: Last Friday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us the last Friday of every month for a special Preschool Science Storytime. A different subject will be featured every month and will include a story (fiction or non-fiction), a group re-telling of the science aspects of the story and a hands-on activity. Let’s build preschoolers to become not only good readers but inquisitive citizens too.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

STARTING SOON

• Seniors Weekly Golf: Starting April 6-7; Sunshine Woods Golf Centre, 10646 64th Ave., Delta; Seniors weekly golf resumes April 6 and 7 at Sunshine Woods Golf Centre. All seniors, ladies and men, 60 years and older are welcome. The $10 registration fee covers tournaments and handicap maintenance for the season but does not include green fees. For more information contact the Monday coordinator Jerry Sampson at 604-765-5123 or the Tuesday coordinator Nick Parker at 604-597-6719.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club, a service club that welcomes both ladies and men, is looking for new members. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Delta Golf Course (11550 Ladner Trunk Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meetings are not mandatory; if you are interested in giving back to your community it is not a huge commitment. For more info call Sue or Al Joys at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.

• Delta Naturalists Society: The Delta Naturalists Society welcomes everyone interested in nature, bird watching, conservation and environmental issues. The society has weekly casual birding walks and monthly meetings with a speaker. Their brochures “Birds in Delta” and “Experience Birding in Delta” are available at City of Delta facilities and at public libraries in Delta. Visit dncb.wordpress.com for more information.

