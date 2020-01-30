What’s happening North Delta: week of Jan. 30

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

• Build-N-Play: Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Show off your inner builder at the library and play with magformers, keva planks and more fun building tools. For preschool-aged children and their families.

• Teaching Assistant Certificate Program Info Session: Feb. 3, 7 p.m.; Delta Manor Education Centre, 4750 57th St., Ladner; At this free information session, a panel of speakers will provide you with information about the Delta Teaching Assistant Certificate program’s structure, schedule and application process, and about the typical role of an Education Assistant in public schools. Please call 604-940-5550 to pre-register or visit deltasd.bc.ca/event/delta-teaching-assistant-certificate-program-information-session.

COMING UP

• Ready, Set, Learn: Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Richardson Elementary, 11339 83rd Ave., North Delta; Join us for a Will’s Jams concert! Intended for families and their three- to five-year-old children, Ready, Set, Learn is all about providing good information about how to support a young child’s early learning and development. Hosted by the Delta School District. Tickets available at deltasd.bc.ca.

• The Social Heart of North Delta — Then and Now: Feb. 8, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to find out more about Nordel Centre, including the corner store that existed before the 7-Eleven, the family who built and operated the Shell gas station in the 1950s, where the first Richardson Road School was located and its demise, and the small lumber mill where the George Mackie Library is today.

• What a Difference a Day Makes!: Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Centre for the Arts, 11425 84th Ave.; Join Linda Szentes & Jazzlinks as they present a tribute to Doris Day and Anita O’Day. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $18 presale or $20 at the door. To reserve your seta call 604-943-9437 or visit deltareg.ca.

• Ready, Set, Learn: Feb. 11, 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunshine Hills Elementary, 11285 Bond Blvd., North Delta; Join us for a Will’s Jams concert! Intended for families and their three- to five-year-old children, Ready, Set, Learn is all about providing good information about how to support a young child’s early learning and development. Hosted by the Delta School District. Tickets available at deltasd.bc.ca.

• Interactive Workshop for Parents of Grade 9-12 Students: Feb. 12, 6.30 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary, 11584 Lyon Rd., North Delta; This interactive workshop is designed to help parents/guardians become more effective career development allies for their children. Presenter Brent Calvert will introduce them to the concepts of coaching and give them valuable practical tools and skills. Brent is passionate about helping students find their place in the modern world of work and gain empowering technology, business and design skills. He is the president of the Capilano Faculty Association at Capilano University, manages the innovative interactive design program, delivers the impactful community-based Parents as Career Coaches workshop series, and consults in education technology investments for the Gerson Lehrman Group out of New York, N.Y. Seating is limited, so register early by emailing Kelly at kkennedy@deltasd.bc.ca. For more information on career programs, visit deltalearns.ca/careers.

• Valentine Lunch with Elvis: Feb. 15, 12:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre with your valentine or come and meet one. Entertainment for this event will be by Johnny Elvis, a 19-year-old tribute artist. Tickets cost $15 for members, $18 for guests. To register, call 604-594-2717.

• My Jokes Are Up Here: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; North Delta Centre for the Arts, 11425 84th Ave.; Yes, their jokes are up there — up there in quality, intelligence and variety! My Jokes Are Up Here features three of Canada’s top comics: Jen Grant, Christina Walkinshaw and Erica Sigurdson. Get your tickets early for a great night of comedy! Tickets available by calling call 604-952-3000 or 604-952-9260, or visiting deltareg.ca (barcode 443076). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is a 19+ event.

• Coldest Night of the Year: Feb. 22, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Cedar Park Church, 5300 44th Ave., Ladner; Join Deltassist Family & Community Services on this walk to bring awareness to homelessness and poverty. This year’s Coldest Night of the Year walk will start and finish at Cedar Park Church in Ladner. Come out for this fun, family friendly event.

• Delta Idol Live Finals: Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; Find out who will be our next Delta Idol! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets cost $12 at the door or over the phone at 604-943-9437. For more information, visit delta.ca/delta-idol.

• Build-N-Play: Feb. 24, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Show off your inner builder at the library and play with magformers, keva planks and more fun building tools. For preschool-aged children and their families.

• Under The Sea Ice Show: March 7, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sungod Arena; Come and see the Sungod Skating Club skaters perform in our ice show which follows a mermaid’s journey from land to sea, with all her friends and sea animals featured along the way! Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, students and seniors. For tickets and more information, visit sungodskatingclub.com.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Maker Mondays: Second and fourth Mondays of the month, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Maker Mondays is back by popular demand. Get your creative juices flowing and design, build, play, repeat. Activities vary and are suitable for ages 6 to 12. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. All parents are encouraged to stay and participate with their kid(s). No registration is required.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Kennedy Seniors’ Choir: Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Janette Sobkowicz, choirmaster with a bachelor’s of music degree and 20 years of experience teaching music and conducting choirs, starts the newest program at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Join Janette and seniors from the centre in singing and socializing. For more information please call 604-594-2717 or visit the centre’s customer service desk. Please note: this drop-in activity requires a punch pass.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Tuesdays and Fridays) and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Sundays); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C. Service available Feb. 11 and 25, March 10 and 24, and April 7 and 21.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82nd Ave., North Delta; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders. Contact Gilles at 778-872-8069 for more info.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays until Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short three-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $10 per session, including coffee and snacks. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Restorative Yoga for People Living with Cancer: Thursdays until April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Join this free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Ukulele Fun 4 Kids: First Monday of the month, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Kids aged 6-12 are invited to Ukulele Fun 4 Kids. Learn how to play acoustic ukulele after school. Ukuleles will be provided, but bring your own if you have one.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Tech Savvy Seniors: First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library;Are you an older adult struggling with digital illiteracy? Now’s your chance to learn a necessary and important skill in today’s world! Become a Tech Savvy Senior by gaining basic computer use knowledge with some common tools. Program will cover a different topic each month, including Microsoft Excel Basics (Feb. 1), Surfing the Internet — Finding the Information You Need (March 7) and Your Digital Library — What FVRL Offers Online (April 4). Space is limited to 8 participants per session. Call the George Mackie Library at 604-594-8155 to register for one or multiple dates.

• Picture Book Club: Second Monday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us for a special preschool book club. We will read a picture book, sing songs and rhymes, and complete fun activities based on the story. For preschool aged-children and their families. Space is limited. Please register online at fvrl.ca.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Cubetto Storytime: Third Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; The little ones can get into the action with Cubetto Storytime. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids aged 3-6 can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. There are no screens to stare at and no reading to do. Join Cubetto for a fun, hands-on storytime.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Preschool Science Storytime: Last Friday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us the last Friday of every month for a special Preschool Science Storytime. A different subject will be featured every month and will include a story (fiction or non-fiction), a group re-telling of the science aspects of the story and a hands-on activity. Let’s build preschoolers to become not only good readers but inquisitive citizens too.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

STARTING SOON

• Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Feb. 26 to April 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive free group for bereaved adults to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and learn to navigate your grief process. Contact the Centre at 604-948-0660 for more info or to register.

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays, March 11-25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short two-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club, a service club that welcomes both ladies and men, is looking for new members. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Delta Golf Course (11550 Ladner Trunk Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meetings are not mandatory; if you are interested in giving back to your community it is not a huge commitment. For more info call Sue or Al Joys at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.

• Delta Naturalists Society: The Delta Naturalists Society welcomes everyone interested in nature, birdwatching, conservation and environmental issues. The society has weekly casual birding walks and monthly meetings with a speaker. Their brochures “Birds in Delta” and “Experience Birding in Delta” are available at City of Delta facilities and at public libraries in Delta. Visit dncb.wordpress.com for more information.

