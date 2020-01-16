What’s happening North Delta: week of Jan. 16

North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre is hosting Educate Yourself — It May Not Be Dementia on Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

• Roaring Into The ’20s Dinner & Dance: Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Roar into the New Year in ’20s style — 1920 or 2020! Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre is hosting this timeless bash with entertainment by Two of Kind, a great duo that will get you out of your seats and dancing. Tickets cost $20 for Kennedy members, $25 for guests.

• Educate Yourself — It May Not Be Dementia: Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Gain insight and knowledge surrounding common treatable disorders that, if left untreated, can mimic dementia symptoms. Learn the six D’s which commonly mimic dementia symptoms, warning signs, and tips for yourself and your family & friends. This free course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Career Panels for Students Grades 8-12: Jan. 21, 7 p.m.; Delta Secondary, 4615 51st St., Ladner; Do you want to learn what it takes to be a firefighter, construction worker or make-up artist? A range of individuals will talk about their education and skills, and offer a glimpse into a day in their life at work. Careers to be featured: Marketing manager, make-up artist, advertising executive, construction worker, firefighter and more. Open to students and their parents/guardians. Register by emailing Kelly at kkennedy@deltasd.bc.ca. For more information on career programs, visit deltalearns.ca/careers.

COMING UP

• Intro to iPhones: Jan. 23 and 30, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Are you using your iPhone to its full potential? If your answer is no, come find out what your iPhone can do for you. In this two-week workshop, you’ll learn how to setup, customize and use a wealth of features available on this powerful device, such as a light that works like a flashlight or a camera that can record action. Your iPhone can help you store important information, message family and friends, find the closest restaurant that serves Greek food, wake you at a specific time every morning, turn off while you’re driving and much more. This workshop is great for learning what an iPhone can do for you. Cost is $20 for the two weeks. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• An Evening with Dr. Ross Greene: Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary School theatre, 11584 Lyon Rd., North Delta; Are you looking to learn tips and strategies for more effective parenting? Are you looking to increase your connection to your child or teen while using discipline strategies that work and that enhance your relationship with your child or teen instead of creating distance between you? Ross W. Greene, PhD, is the New York Times bestselling author of the influential books The Explosive Child, Lost at School, Lost and Found, and Raising Human Beings. Dr. Greene was on the faculty at Harvard Medical School for over 20 years, and is now founding director of the non-profit Lives in the Balance, which provides a vast array of free, web-based resources on the CPS model. Hosted by the Delta School District.

• Teen Emergency Preparedness Program: Jan. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Delta Community College, 11590 83rd Ave., North Delta; Calling all Delta teens in Grades 10-12. Learn to be prepared and protect yourself, your family and friends in case of a disaster. Participating students will receive Canadian Red Cross Level A CPR/AED certification, learn how to put together an emergency kit, and earn up to 14 hours of volunteer time. This program is offered by George Mackie Library in partnership with the City of Delta, Delta Fire and Emergency Services, Delta School District, Delta Police, BC Emergency Health Services, Delta Firefighter’s Charitable Organization and BC Ambulance Services. For more information and to register, please contact Minakshi Sidhu at msidhu@fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-594-8155. Pre-registration is required by Friday, Jan. 17.

• Reunion for Surrey Fire Hall #3 Volunteers: Jan. 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Lion Pub (private room), ‪11186 84‬th Ave., North Delta; Did you volunteer at the old Surrey fire hall #3 between 1985-2000? Come catch up with other volunteers (no wives or partners please). Contact Jim Gabe at jimgabe@hotmail.com to confirm your attendance by Wednesday, Jan. 21 — please leave your name and phone number.

• Family Literacy Day Bingo: Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come celebrate Family Literacy Day at the library with a game of Preschool Bingo! Learn winter vocabulary words, and winter themed songs at our literacy celebration. For preschool-aged children and their families.

• Late French Immersion Parent Information Night: Jan. 27. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Burnsview Secondary, 7658 112th St., North Delta; Are you thinking about enrolling your child in French immersion? Have your questions answered at this late French immersion (for Grade 6 entry into French Immersion) parent information night. Online late immersion applications are available at deltasd.bc.ca, deadline to apply is Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. A second parent info night is happening on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 6:30pm at South Delta Secondary (750 53rd St., Tsawwassen).

• Kennedy Seniors Monthly Tea: Jan. 28, 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join us for a friendly, fun get-together with laughter, games, cake and ice cream. Enjoy entertainment from two of Kennedy Seniors’ talented Jammers. Tickets cost $5, please purchase in advance. Event is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Keeping Our Children Safe: Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Genesis Theatre, 5005 45th Ave., Ladner; School-aged children from all socio-economic backgrounds can be potentially exposed to dangerous pathways and gang-related behaviour. This free informative presentation is for you. This is your opportunity to understand what really goes on in the online world our kids are living in. Learn how to avoid vulnerability and know the warning signs before they happen. Presented in association with Gang Reduction Through Informed Practice (GRIP), B.C.’s Ministry of Education, and Safer Schools Together.

• Interactive Workshop for Parents of Grade 9-12 Students: Feb. 12, 6.30 p.m.; Seaquam Secondary, 11584 Lyon Rd., North Delta; This interactive workshop is designed to help parents/guardians become more effective career development allies for their children. Presenter Brent Calvert will introduce them to the concepts of coaching and give them valuable practical tools and skills. Brent is passionate about helping students find their place in the modern world of work and gain empowering technology, business and design skills. He is the president of the Capilano Faculty Association at Capilano University, manages the innovative interactive design program, delivers the impactful community-based Parents as Career Coaches workshop series, and consults in education technology investments for the Gerson Lehrman Group out of New York, N.Y. Seating is limited, so register early by emailing Kelly at kkennedy@deltasd.bc.ca. For more information on career programs, visit deltalearns.ca/careers.

• Valentine Lunch with Elvis: Feb. 15, 12:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Join Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre with your valentine or come and meet one. Entertainment for this event will be by Johnny Elvis, a 19-year-old tribute artist. Tickets cost $15 for members, $18 for guests, and go on sale on Mon, Jan. 6. To register, call 604-594-2717.

• My Jokes Are Up Here: Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; North Delta Centre for the Arts, 11425 84th Ave.; Yes, their jokes are up there — up there in quality, intelligence and variety! My Jokes Are Up Here features three of Canada’s top comics: Jen Grant, Christina Walkinshaw and Erica Sigurdson. Get your tickets early for a great night of comedy! Tickets available by calling call 604-952-3000 or 604-952-9260, or visiting deltareg.ca (barcode 443076). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is a 19+ event.

• Delta Idol Live Finals: Feb. 22, 7 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; Find out who will be our next Delta Idol! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets cost $12 at the door or over the phone at 604-943-9437. Think you have what it takes? Submit your audition by Sunday, Jan. 19. Open to Delta residents between 12-18 years old. For more information, visit delta.ca/delta-idol.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Maker Mondays: Second and fourth Mondays of the month, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Maker Mondays is back by popular demand. Get your creative juices flowing and design, build, play, repeat. Activities vary and are suitable for ages 6 to 12. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. All parents are encouraged to stay and participate with their kid(s). No registration is required.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Kennedy Seniors’ Choir: Tuesdays, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Janette Sobkowicz, choirmaster with a bachelor’s of music degree and 20 years of experience teaching music and conducting choirs, starts the newest program at Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Join Janette and seniors from the centre in singing and socializing. For more information please call 604-594-2717 or visit the centre’s customer service desk. Please note: this drop-in activity requires a punch pass.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Tuesdays and Fridays) and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Sundays); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C. Service available Jan. 17 and 28, Feb. 11 and 25, March 10 and 24, and April 7 and 21.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82nd Ave., North Delta; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.;; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $10 per session, including coffee and snacks. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Tech Savvy Seniors: First Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library;Are you an older adult struggling with digital illiteracy? Now’s your chance to learn a necessary and important skill in today’s world! Become a Tech Savvy Senior by gaining basic computer use knowledge with some common tools. Program will cover a different topic each month, including Microsoft Excel Basics (Feb. 1), Surfing the Internet — Finding the Information You Need (March 7) and Your Digital Library — What FVRL Offers Online (April 4). Space is limited to 8 participants per session. Call the George Mackie Library at 604-594-8155 to register for one or multiple dates.

• Picture Book Club: Second Monday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us for a special preschool book club. We will read a picture book, sing songs and rhymes, and complete fun activities based on the story. For preschool aged-children and their families. Space is limited. Please register online at fvrl.ca.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Cubetto Storytime: Third Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; The little ones can get into the action with Cubetto Storytime. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids aged 3-6 can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. There are no screens to stare at and no reading to do. Join Cubetto for a fun, hands-on storytime.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Preschool Science Storytime: Last Friday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us the last Friday of every month for a special Preschool Science Storytime. A different subject will be featured every month and will include a story (fiction or non-fiction), a group re-telling of the science aspects of the story and a hands-on activity. Let’s build preschoolers to become not only good readers but inquisitive citizens too.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

STARTING SOON

• Restorative Yoga for People Living with Cancer: Thursdays, Jan. 30 to April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Join this free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660.

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays, Feb. 5-19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short three-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

• Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Feb. 26 to April 1, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive free group for bereaved adults to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and learn to navigate your grief process. Contact the Centre at 604-948-0660 for more info or to register.

• Acrylic Art: Wednesdays, Mar. 11-25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Everyone can paint. This fun and social class will develop your level of ability in acrylic medium. Courses are designed to be short two-week commitments. All levels welcome. Cost is $45 for three sessions. Course is for adults 50+. Call 604-594-2717 for more info or to register.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club, a service club that welcomes both ladies and men, is looking for new members. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Delta Golf Course (11550 Ladner Trunk Rd.) from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meetings are not mandatory; if you are interested in giving back to your community it is not a huge commitment. For more info call Sue or Al Joys at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.

