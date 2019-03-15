What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Celtic Fest at the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 16, is a free, family-friendly event featuring local community organizations. (City of Surrey)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17.

Do you know about an upcoming event in Cloverdale? Let us know by contacting editor@cloverdalereporter.com.

Friday night

Family night at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (FREE) — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with a fun, themed scavenger hunt at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St.) Friday, March 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more info, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation.

Saturday

Celtic Fest at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) —This lively event promises to celebrate all things Celtic. Local community groups will showcase their culture with visitors, including the Gaelic Society, highland dance companies and much more. There will be live music and dancing, a scavenger hunt and crafts for kids. The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on March 16 at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave). Check out the schedule of events here.

Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing Tournament at the Cloverdale Legion — This annual boxing tourney raises money and awareness for local amateur boxers. This year’s 15-bout card features talent from Surrey, Langley and White Rock, and takes place Saturday, March 16 at the Legion (17567 57 Ave). Start time is 7 p.m. For more info, check out our story here.

Sunday

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

All weekend

Dinosaurs Unearthed at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Come check out the new feature gallery at the Museum of Surrey, and take in the Dinosaurs Unearthed exhibit, complete with animatronic dinosaurs, fossils, and a 68-foot long sauropod. Admission to the museum is free, as it is sponsored by the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives. The exhibit is open until March 31. The Museum of Surrey is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more info, check out surrey.ca/culture-recreation.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville at Elements Casino — Bonnie Kilroe stars as Cher, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Madonna and much, much more in this unique comedy act. Doors at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at Elements Casino in Cloverdale (17755 60 Ave). Tickets $35, and can be purchased here.

Spring Ceilidh at Cloverdale Catholic Hall — The White Spot Pipe Band brings their first-annual spring Ceilidh to the Cloverdale Catholic Hall (17475 59 Ave) on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly evening of live music, dance and fun is $20 a ticket, or $10 for kids 12 and under. For more info, check out whitespotpipeband.com or call 604-649-6482. (Or check out a story on them here.)

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex — After a 10-year hiatus, this popular expo for families and pet lovers returns to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature family-friendly entertainment, a “Fear Factor-type” animal show, exhibitors and much more. For more information, check out our story here.

Dallas Smith charity concert at the Cloverdale Agriplex — The “One Night in the Valley” gala concert, featuring country musician Dallas Smith, will come to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. As well as live music, the event will feature spirit tastings and more. The fundraiser is benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and tickets cost $249. For more info, check out our story here.

