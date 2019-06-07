What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, June 7 to 9

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

The horses of Harness Racing BC, at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, are part of another Surrey Doors Open event on Saturday, June 8. (contributed photo: Darren Lupul)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

All Weekend

Worlds of Wonder at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — A portal has opened at the Museum of Surrey, transporting visitors to a world built of bricks. Planet Brick offers parallel images of Earth, all constructed out of Lego. This fun, interactive exhibit is perfect for kids and adults of all ages. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info on the exhibit, check out our story here.

Saturday

Doors Open in Cloverdale (FREE) — The city’s seventh annual “open house” event takes place on Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual one-day event is designed for organizations to invite community members to “discover the story behind every door.” This free event offers fun activities for all ages, behind-the-scenes guided tours, entertainment, contests, prizes and more. For more information, check out our story here.

Photo walk in downtown Cloverdale — Take your photography to the next level with this one and a half hour photo walk through Cloverdale. Meet photographer Sue Bryant at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.) on Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m., and learn tips while you capture Cloverdale on camera. Ages 16 and above. Pre-register here. Cost is $20.

Wool ‘n Ewe A-Fair at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Join sheep enthusiasts from across the Lower Mainland for this showcase of wool, auction and learning opportunity. The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (6050 176 St). The sheep shearing and fleece judging demonstration are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Read more in our story here.

Sunday

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Cloverdale Concerts at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — The Hip Show and Fo Fighters, tribute bands to The Tragically Hip and Foo Fighters, will perform at Shannon Hall on the fairgrounds on Saturday, June 15. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Cash bar. Check out our story here for more info on this concert series.

Canada Day at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Join tens of thousands of revelers as they celebrate Canada Day at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre (6386 176 St.) on July 1, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. With live music, food, and plenty of activities, it’s not an event to miss. Read more in our story here.

