What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, April 5 to 7

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

The BC Log Home and Cottage Show is in town this weekend. (Daizen Joinery Ltd.)

Looking for something to do this weekend in Cloverdale? We have you covered. Here’s what’s on in Cloverdale from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7.

Do you know about an upcoming event in Cloverdale? Let us know by contacting editor@cloverdalereporter.com.

All Weekend

BC Log Home & Cottage Show at the Cloverdale Agriplex — If you’re interested in buying or building a log home, cottage or cabin, then this event is a must-see. Meet with builders and ask questions. Open Friday (April 5) 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday (April 6) 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday (April 7) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $10, seniors $8, students $6 and children 13 and under are free. The Cloverdale Agriplex is located at 17763 62 Ave. For more information, click here.

Sunday

Vimy Ridge memorial service at Veteran’s Square (FREE) — A memorial service commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge will take place on Sunday, April 7. All are welcome to attend. Organizers ask that you arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. The service starts promptly at 10 a.m. and is expected to run until 11:30 a.m. Veteran’s Square is located between the Museum of Surrey and the Surrey Archives, at 17710 56A Ave. For more, read our story.

Cloverdale Flea Market at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds — This treasure hunt is open Sundays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, at 176 Street and 62 Avenue. The market takes place over two buildings and 100 outdoor spots. Find handmade crafts, eclectic goods, electronics, clothing, collectibles and more. For info call 604-837-1676 or visit cloverdalemarket.ca.

Mark your calendar

These events are coming soon to Cloverdale.

Family fun night at Don Christian Recreation Centre (FREE) — Come by for family fun, including a bouncy castle, crafts and activities. Friday, April 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For information, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation or call 604-598-7960.

Spring Ceilidh at Cloverdale Catholic Hall — The White Spot Pipe Band brings their first-annual spring Ceilidh to the Cloverdale Catholic Hall (17475 59 Ave) on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. This family-friendly evening of live music, dance and fun is $20 a ticket, or $10 for kids 12 and under. For more info, check out whitespotpipeband.com or call 604-649-6482. (Or check out a story on them here.)

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at the Cloverdale Agriplex — After a 10-year hiatus, this popular expo for families and pet lovers returns to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will feature family-friendly entertainment, a “Fear Factor-type” animal show, exhibitors and much more. For more information, check out our story here.

Easter Party Animals at the Museum of Surrey (FREE) — Whoever said that Easter was just about bunnies? This event will give you the chance to meet the Easter cats, dogs, reptiles and yes, bunnies, too. Learn about the work of local rescue organizations as you visit with animal ambassadors. Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Surrey, located at 17710 56A Ave. For more info, click here.

Dallas Smith charity concert at the Cloverdale Agriplex — The “One Night in the Valley” gala concert, featuring country musician Dallas Smith, will come to the Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. As well as live music, the event will feature spirit tastings and more. The fundraiser is benefiting Variety, the Children’s Charity, and tickets cost $249. For more info, check out our story here.

Evening Gowns at the Museum of Surrey — Renowned fashion historian Ivan Sayers provides an afternoon of tea, elegance and historical fashion. Dress for the occasion. Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. This event is for those 16 of age and older. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. Pre-register here. Cost is $30.

Dynamic Floral Designs Demonstration at Northview Golf Club — Come and take in a demonstration of floral art designs by award-winning floral artist Paul Jaras on Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A gourmet lunch is included in the $50 admission price. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For information, click here.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds (FREE) — Live music, beer and food trucks. Need we say more? The food truck festival is rolling in to Cloverdale on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more, check out the event page on Facebook.

editor@cloverdalereporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter