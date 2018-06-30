INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album

Drake released his fifth album Scorpion on June 29.

The double-side rap and R&B album is the Toronto-based artist’s follow-up to ‘More Life’ released in 2016.

With 25 songs, Scorpion features artists including Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, but also has samples of the late Michael Jackson, as well as Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill.

Since the release early Friday morning, social media users and ultra-Drake fans have been reeling over some of Drake’s confessions in the hour-and-a-half-long album.

From a secret son, to how the Canadian artist is impacted by internet trolls, fans are eating the lyrics up while others aren’t so sure.

The album is available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music

On Apple Music, Drake wrote the editor’s note: “I hate when Drake raps. Drake sings too much. Drake is a pop artist. Drake doesn’t even write his own songs.

“Drake took an l. Drake didn’t start from the bottom. Drake is finished. I like Drake’s older stuff. Drake makes music for girls. Drake thinks he’s Jamaican. Drake is an actor. Drake changed. Anybody else > Drake …. Yeah yeah we know.”

Video by The Canadian Press.

