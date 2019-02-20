Western Edge’s New Waves Festival brings new plays to Harbour City Theatre

William Anderson’s Father Francis attempts an exorcism on Danni, played by Whitley Dunn, to remove demon Nicole Potvin (from left) in Dispossessed, or Danni’s Inferno by local playwright Sean Enns. The play is part of the New Waves Festival, happening at Harbour City Theatre from Feb. 21 to 24. (Josef Jacobson/The News Bulletin)

The winners of Western Edge Theatre’s annual short play competition will see their work come to the stage at this year’s New Waves Festival.

Nanaimoites Miles Hayes and Sean Enns will have their plays Public Intoxication, about a transgender man’s attempt to reconnect with his old high school friends, and Dispossessed, or Danni’s Inferno, a comedy about a fashion-conscious demon who tries to swap places with a teenage girl, performed, while Denman Islander Dante Ambriel performs Mama Bear, Papa Bear and Baby Bear, a one-person show in which a family’s secrets are revealed by their cell phones.

Enns wrote his play three years ago and was unsure what would come of it. He said he’s grateful to have been selected to New Waves.

“It’s exceeding my imagination,” he said of the production. “When you write a thing you sort of have one idea in your mind of what it’s going to look like and then it gets into the hands of the actors and they take it places that you can’t imagine.”

WHAT’S ON … New Waves Festival comes to Harbour City Theatre from Feb. 21 to 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for young adults and students. Tickets available by phone at 250-816-6459 and online.

