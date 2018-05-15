West Fine Art Show returns to the Cloverdale Rodeo

Artist Patricia Banks does a live demonstration at the last West Fine Art Show, held in March at Yorkson Creek Middle School.

One of B.C.’s largest and most prestigious art shows returns to the Lower Mainland this weekend.

For the fourth year in a row, the West Fine Art Show is setting up at the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, May 18 to 21.

The event features 18 top artists who each offer breathtaking interpretations of the western Canadian lifestyle, including Langley’s own Joyce Trygg, Lalita Hamill, Drew Keilback, Patricia Falck, Catherine Traynor, Ronald George Straight and Brian Croft.

READ MORE: Another ‘first class’ West Fine Art Show

Other artists showcasing their work include Judy Vanderveen (Maple Ridge), Neil Hamelin (Maple Ridge), Anita Klein (Cloverdale), Ken Nash (Coquitlam), Bruce Muir (Vancouver), Patricia Banks (Nanaimo), Nathan Scott (Victoria), Graham McKenzie (Penticton), Roger Arndt (Penticton), Edward Anderson (Calgary, Alta.) and Keith Andrews (Calgary, Alta.).

Beautifully staged, the West Fine Art Show offers soothing artistic ambiance accentuated by guitar music performed by John Gilliat, and visitors to the show will enjoy the opportunity to meet and speak with each artist.

Also staged at the event will be a ‘Remembering Jeff Robinson’ display in honour of Red Robinson’s son, Jeff, who passed away from Crohn’s Disease at the age of 33; an ‘Emerging Youth Artists’ display from Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary students; and a $2 art draw.

A portion of all art sales will be donated to the C.H.I.L.D Foundation to fund research for children who have Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and liver disorders.

A late summer edition of the show is also being planned at Glass House Estate Winery in Langley Sept. 21-23.

For more info, visit www.westart.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter