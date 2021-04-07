West Fine Art Show returns for 11th year, with pandemic protocols in place

Organizer Brian Croft attends an earlier edition of the West Fine Art Show in pre-COVID times. (File photo)

The West Fine Art Show is returning for an 11th year, in spite of COVID-19.

Langley artist Brian Croft, well-known in White Rock and South Surrey for his meticulously painted and thoroughly researched paintings of urban and semi-urban scenes from B.C.’s past, is once again the organizer for the show – scheduled for April 9 to April 11 at the Glass House Estate Winery, 23449 0 Ave. in Langley.

Scheduled show hours are 5-9 p.m. (Friday, April 9); 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Saturday, April 10) and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday, April 11).

The show will again feature a full roster of artists of both local and regional repute, with work focusing on reflecting West Coast habitats and lifestyles.

Those showing work include Croft, Bryan Coombes, Joyce Trygg, Ken Nash, Brent Cooke, Emily Lozeron, Richard Brodeur, Graham McKenzie, Serge Dube, Drew Keilbach, Jodie Blaney, Jim Pescott, Michael Arne Jorden, Lorn Curry, Ronald George Straight, Lynn Sykes, Judy Vanderveen, Felicity Holmes, John Ferrie, Jan Rankin, Joanne Finlay, Heidi Lambert, Patricia Falck, Victor Gligor, Terresa Teta, Alison Philpott and Lizet Dureault.

Musical entertainment will be provided by guitarist John Gilliat.

Parking and admission will be free of charge, but event restrictions apply, in keeping with most recent provincial orders – including mask-wearing , social distancing, limiting the number of patrons at any one time and providing phone numbers, addresses or email for contact-tracing purposes.

Direction of flow for visitors will be depicted on signs and all patrons are expected to follow these directions. Hand-sanitizing stations will be available inside the art show and washroom facilities will be available.

Those feeling unwell, or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, are asked to not attend, and PPE and masks are the responsibility of patrons.

A portion of all sales will be donated to the Langley Hospice Society.

For latest updates on the show, visit www.westart.ca

