West Coast Women’s Show in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2020

The West Coast Women’s Show is normally held every October at Tradex in Abbotsford. This year’s event will be an Online Pop-Up from Nov. 13 to 15. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The West Coast Women’s Show, which normally runs every October at Tradex in Abbotsford, is this year holding a three-day Online Pop-Up shopping event in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event runs Nov. 13 to 15 at westcoastwomen.net and is billed as a chance to get all your holiday shopping done in one weekend, with vendors committed to ship online purchases in time for Christmas.

Many of these vendors are small and family-owned businesses.

“While we are disappointed that our traditional show will not take place for the first time in two decades, our first-ever three-day Online Pop-Up will allow our show audience to safely buy from and support their favourite vendors this year,” said show manager and producer Murat Olcay.

“For 20 years the West Coast Women’s Show has been the can’t-miss shopping event of the fall, and this one-of-a-kind all-digital shopping experience will continue that trend. Timed at the beginning of the holiday and Christmas shopping season, top vendors from the show will have storefronts on our show website that will allow our show audience to buy local and support local.”

Shoppers can browse through products related to fashion, cosmetics and beauty, one-of-a-kind items from local artisans, home/decorating, health, food, nutrition and more.

The 2021 Hall of Flame firefighters calendar will also be sold online, with proceeds supporting several charities, including BC Children’s Hospital and the B.C. Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund.

Online shopping starts just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 12 and continues Nov. 14 and 15.

The West Coast Women’s Show – celebrating 20 years this year – normally features more than 400 vendors, as well as celebrity guests, networking, inspirational and celebrity speakers, fashion shows and more. The annual attendance is more than 26,000.

