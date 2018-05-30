We’re off to see the Wizard

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The Wizard of Oz goes in downtown Trail’s Bailey theatre Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
Each summer, bands play at Spirit Square for a free evening concert
Musical groups will perform this Sunday, June 3
Star Gazer Productions, a local Comox Valley business, has recently finished a Star Wars short fan film.
The Pearl Ellis Gallery presents its annual People's Choice members' show from June 5 to 23.
On June 2, Batuque Axe will perform at the Filberg Hall in conjunction with the three-day Axe Capoeira Comox Valley Spring Games event which involves three days of workshop, a dance party and competition.
