Wednesday concerts return to Memorial Park

Wednesdays in the Park concert series starts on July 4 in Summerland’s Memorial Park. File photo

Memorial Park will come alive with the sounds of music this summer during the Wednesdays in the Park concert series.

Sonja Waller, the administrator at the Summerland Community Arts Council, said the concert series begins on July 4 and continues every Wednesday until Aug. 29.

The final performers will be Sergei Ryga and Blue City Trio. This concert is the lead-in for the Ryga Festival, which will be held on the Labour Day weekend.

In past years, the Wednesday concert series was held in Peach Orchard Park, near the lake.

However, the flooding last spring left the park saturated for much of the summer and as a result, the concerts were moved to Memorial Park.

“It looks like the lake level will be an issue again this year,” Waller said.

She added that the Memorial Park location was popular with attendees. The downtown park has plenty of parking nearby and is in walking distance from the core area of the community.

Concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday evening. A full list of performers can be found online at summerlandarts.com/programs/wednesdays-in-the-park.

In addition to the summer concert series, the arts council has also organized other musical events during the winter and spring.

Friday concerts have been held regularly at the Summerland Arts Centre and are continuing this spring, she said.