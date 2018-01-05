We Are Mystic to perform in Mission

Concert takes place at he Stage on Jan. 12

We Are Mystic will perform in Mission on Jan. 12.

Musical group We Are Mystic will perform at The Stage in Mission on Jan. 12.

The band originated from two friends who loved to play music and needed a creative outlet to change the world.

After years of avoiding the “band” status, they decided to embrace the call and make music.

We Are Mystic is a unique pairing of best friends that tell stories through song about the challenges and triumphs of everyday life.

The band consists of two main leads, Addison Falls and Natasha Tunnicliffe, as well as, many other musicians that accompany them on their musical adventure.

They will perform in Mission on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

For more information visit wearemystic.ca or thestageinmission.ca.