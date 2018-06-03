Watoto Children’s Choir performing at local churches

A blend of native African rhythms, contemporary gospel music and creative dance that have thrilled audiences around the world is touching down on Vancouver Island.

The Watoto Children’s Choir are performing new music from the Watoto Church in Uganda during their cross-Canada tour of Signs and Wonders. The choir will perform at 7 p.m. June 14 at Friendship Community Church (7820 Central Saanich Rd.), 7 p.m. June 15 at Gateway Baptist Church (898 Royal Oak Ave.), 6:30 p.m. June 16 at New Life Church (3900 Carey Rd.) and three shows June 17 at Glad Tidings (1800 Quadra St.) at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Watoto Children’s Choirs have travelled extensively since 1994, sharing a message of hope for Africa’s orphans and widows. The choirs are comprised of orphans and other vulnerable children.

Luke Atabua is one of the children who will be travelling with the choir. He was rescued by Baby Watoto in 2009. Like the story of thousands of other children cared for by Watoto, Luke was abandoned on the streets of Kampala. He was brought to Baby Watoto as a malnourished two-year-old. Fortunately, his story did not end there. Today, he is 10-year-old boy with a passion for dance who hopes to accomplish much with his life.

“I am excited to be travelling to Canada in 2018. I cannot wait to share the love of Jesus with the people we sing to and meet. Through Watoto, God changed my life. I have a family, I go to school and I am happy,” says Luke.

