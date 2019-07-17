Waterfront Gallery to show Journeys, a multimedia experience of the real and imagined

The exhibition runs July 20 - July 28. There will be an open house on July 20 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Left: Feral camels in the desert by Althea White, Right: Owl purse by Brenda Chalifoux-Luscombe

Journeys Reality & Imagination, an arts exhibition with artists Brenda Chalifoux-Luscombe and Althea White is coming to the Ladysmith Waterfront Gallery.

The exhibition begins on July 20 and will stay in the gallery until July 28. There will be an open house on July 20 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Chalifoux-Luscombe specializes in pyrography and scratch board art, and White specializes in textiles and watercolour. Together, the pair create an immense body of work that gives the exhibition a feeling of fullness and diversity.

RELATED: Waterfront Gallery displays ‘On the Waterfront’ members show

Chalifoux-Luscombe’s work draws on wildlife and fantasy themes. Working in the scratchboard medium allows her to show fine details and textures that make creatures come alive. Her pyrography is done with a wood burning pen on to wood, leather and paper. She first started pyrography because of her son.

“My son had a wood burning kit. He wasn’t using it. So, I said, I think I’ll do my own drawing. At that time, people were working on burls, so I would do large burnings on burls and tables, and everything like that,” Chalifoux-Luscombe said.

White’s work in the show is heavily inspired by a trip she took to Australia in 2015. Her work in textile recreates landscapes from down under with a Maori influence. Many of the places depicted are real, but some will contain imagined features. White has been working in textiles her entire life.

“I have sewn since I was four, and I’ve been making my own clothes since 12 onwards. I’m a textile trained teacher to do art design and sewing,” White said. “Painting has always been popular, textiles not so much. What I say I do is I paint a picture with fabric… It’s a journey about Australia, so the places that we went we took photographs, and then I interpret the photographs into fabric.”

RELATED: Connections now showing at Waterfront Gallery

The pair met in 1992 at an artist cooperative in Cumberland. They did their first show in the early 2000s and have continued to do shows since then. Journeys is their third show together. White moved to Victoria recently, and Chalifoux-Luscombe lives in Courtenay. The distance apart made Ladysmith an ideal middle-ground for the two artists, and both were impressed with the reputation of the Waterfront Gallery.

“They’ve been very good. They’ve made things as simple as they can do,” White said. “They’ve been pretty supportive of us, and we appreciate the help they’ve given.”

Work from the exhibition will be for sale. For those interested in further art, Chalifoux-Luscombe’s work can be found at: artistbcl.ca, and White’s work can be found on her Facebook page, @Althea.white.148. Both artists hope that the people of Ladysmith come to the show ready to be taken on a journey to worlds real and imaginary.

“We’re both new artists to the Waterfront, and we’d love to see everyone,” White said. “It’s all original art… if you want something unusual, you want something bright and cheerful, you want original, come to the show.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Compton and Cooper share first place in Duncan Has Talent while Heard takes third
Next story
Local artist explores Nanaimo’s old Chinatown in new video installation

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Know the rules before towing a recreational trailer

    Motorists towing a recreational trailer this summer should be aware of the rules before hitting the road.

  • New CAO starts at RDBN

    Curtis Helgesen started as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on July 1. Before coming up here, Helgesen worked for 13 years with the District of Elkford in southeastern British Columbia. For six years he was the Director of Financial Services and for the last seven years was the CAO. He has family in the Burns Lake area and used to work for Lakes District Maintenance. (Blair McBride photo)

  • District receives $1 million to reduce wildfire danger

    Crews will remove material along Buck Flats Road

  • Emergency service day in Houston

    The second annual emergency service day was held on July 11 in Houston. The event was held at the Houston RCMP detachment parking lot. There was a bouncy castle, rollover simulator and an impaired go-kart. There was also a BBQ for everyone who attend with all proceeds going to the Cops For Cancer. Other attendees were the paramedics, Houston Search and rescue and the Houston Fire Department. Other donations we being accepted for the Salvation Arm Food Bank. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Another success for Barriere Park Show Shine

    The Barriere Park Show & Shine came off perfectly under sunnyskies on Sunday, July 7, in Fadear Park. Two long lines of vehicles drew numerous visitors to check each vehicle and chat with the owners.

  • Looking good Houston

    The District of Houston, maintenance crew recently replaced the old banners through town with these new ones sporting the saying 'Naturally Amazing'. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Another gold medal for Barriere Minor Ball

    Barriere Minor Ball's teams are on a home-run right now! Most recently their Barriere Bruins U19 team took the gold medal at the Provincial Softball Championships in Terrace the weekend of July 12-14. This win coming immediately after their U16s had taken Provincial gold in Barriere earlier this month.